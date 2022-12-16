Irish soldier Seán Rooney killed in Lebanon was due to marry fiancée from Derry next year

Seán Rooney died exactly three years to the day he met fiancée

Irish peacekeeper Private Seán Rooney, who was shot dead in Lebanon on Wednesday, was due to marry his fiancée from Londonderry next year.

She described him as “the most wonderful, selfless person, who died doing what he loved”.

Mr Rooney (23) was killed after a vehicle carrying four soldiers was attacked in the Middle Eastern country.

As efforts continue to establish the events leading up to his death, a definite line of inquiry is that he was shot from close range.

It is understood he suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died at the scene of the attack.

There is still no clarity about what led Mr Rooney and three colleagues off a main road and into an area controlled by the militant group Hezbollah.

Sources told the Irish Independent their vehicle was surrounded by a violent mob in the village of Al-Aqbiyah.

How some of this group gained access to the bulletproof vehicle is key to the investigation. Hezbollah has denied ordering an attack.

An autopsy on Mr Rooney’s body is taking place before his remains will be released to the Irish Defence Forces for repatriation.

Irish Defence Minister Simon Coveney visited the soldier’s family in Dundalk, Co Louth, on Friday. Born and raised in Dundalk, Mr Rooney moved to Newtowncunningham in Co Donegal at about the age of 12.

His fiancée Holly McConnellogue (22) told the Irish Times he maintained strong links to family and friends in Dundalk.

Mr Rooney and Ms McConnellogue were due to be married in August 2023, after meeting in Derry three years ago.

“We met three years ago yesterday, three years to the day he died. He was a fantastic person to be with,” she said.

“He was one of the good ones, as they say. He taught me so much about myself and about unconditional love. He really showed me what unconditional love is like.”

He had been in the army for almost four years and was based out of the 27th Infantry Battalion in Dundalk. Mr Rooney’s father also served in the defence forces and died in service several years ago.

“His father also passed young. On his mother’s side, he had three uncles who were in the army so there are very strong links there. He really loved it,” Ms McConnellogue said. “I’m absolutely heartbroken and it hasn’t sunk in yet that he’s gone, but I at least know that he died doing what he loved and serving his country.

“When the opportunity came up for him to go to Lebanon again, we were saving to be married, and he took that opportunity for us. He was so selfless and he wanted to help other people over there too.”

As a partner, a friend and as a soldier, Mr Rooney “always put other people before himself”, she said.

Ms McConnellogue said she spoke to Mr Rooney not long before he died as he texted to say he was dropping a serving member who had had a bereavement to the airport.

“He messaged me because we were supposed to FaceTime, but he said he had to drop a friend to the airport because he had a bereavement,” she continued.

“He wanted to help his friend and drop him off for the flight home because that was the kind of person he was. That was the last I heard from him.

“Even though he’s gone, it was still worth it to have known him for these three years.”

Mr Coveney expressed his “profound sorrow” to Mr Rooney’s family on behalf of the Irish government and pledged to get his remains home as quickly as possible.

The minister said “every avenue, through both Irish and international investigations, will be followed to get to the truth about the killing”.

Up to seven bullets have been recovered from the scene. Photographs show a series of impacts on the side of the UN armoured vehicle. Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati said those responsible for the killing “will be punished”.

Bishop of the Diocese of Raphoe Alan McGuckian expressed his “great sadness” upon hearing of Mr Rooney’s tragic death. “With absolute commitment Seán has made the supreme sacrifice and has given his life in service of peace and reconciliation in our troubled world,” he said.

“His tragic death reminds us of the great service and sacrifice that the men and women of our defence forces make in their work of promoting peace and reconciliation in our world, often in the face of great danger to themselves.”