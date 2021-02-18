Irish woman cleared of plot to kill Tom King dies

During their trial the UK Government altered the law to allow juries to draw negative inferences from a suspect's silence

Martina Shanahan, one of the so-called 'Winchester Three', has died.

Ms Shanahan, originally from Dublin, Finbar Cullen and John McCann were found guilty at Winchester Crown Court of an IRA plot to kill former Secretary of State Tom King in 1987.

The three were convicted of conspiracy to murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

They were freed after serving two-and-a-half years when their convictions were quashed by the Court of Appeal.

During their trial the UK Government altered the law to allow juries to draw negative inferences from a suspect's silence.

It was ruled that their case may have been prejudiced by comments made by Mr King, who was a prominent supporter of the change, when he stated on TV that the trio should not have had the right to remain silent.

Sinn Fein MLA Martina Anderson, who spent time with Ms Shanahan in Durham Prison, said she passed away in Spain on Wednesday.

In a post on social media, Ms Anderson paid tribute to Ms Shanahan, describing her as "the best of us".

"I want to send deepest condolence to Gerry Hanratty, the love of Martina's life, their son Cian, both of whom have been a tower of strength to each other during these awfully sad few days," she said.

"Also sending my heartfelt sympathy to Deirdre Shanahan Whelan and Martina's extended family and friends whose hearts are crushed at the loss of Martina Shanahan. Thank you Gerry for allowing me to have a few moments of a yarn into Martina's ear yesterday, hearing her voice and telling her I love her meant the world to me and I will cherish that moment that you allowed me forever."

The trio's release from prison in 1990 was criticised by former Master of the Rolls Lord Denning.

"The Court of Appeal were wrong, and the judge and jury at Winchester," he said at the time.

"The Court of Appeal were wrong because they said that what we said was really a contempt of court which seriously prejudiced the trial.

"However, we had a complete defence to that: section five of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 gives us the right to comment on matters of general public interest if the risk of prejudicing particular legal proceedings is merely incidental to the discussion... Tom King and I were condemned unheard.

"British justice has been betrayed by the Court of Appeal. In my opinion, justice was done at Winchester Crown Court."