IRSP candidate Dan Murphy angry after PSNI search

The home of a person connected with Irish Republican Socialist Party candidate Dan Murphy has been searched by police.

Mr Murphy, who is running in West Belfast in next week’s Assembly election, said on social media that he was “angered and absolutely disgusted” by news of the search of the home on the Lower Falls Road.

He said: “This is nothing but an unacceptable and blatant attack against democracy and an attack against the people of west Belfast.”

The PSNI said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating the display of paramilitary uniforms on April 17, 2022 in Belfast, carried out a search of a property in the Lower Falls Road area of west Belfast this morning.”

They added: “There are no further details at present.”

Mr Murphy shared a photo to social media of PSNI officers and vehicles outside a property on the west Belfast road.

At the beginning of this year, the Irish Republican Socialist Party announced that Mr Murphy would be put forward as a candidate, marking the first time the party will be represented in an Assembly election.

Another party candidate Colly McLaughlin is standing for election in the Foyle constituency.