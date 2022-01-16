IRSP standing for first time in upcoming Assembly election

The Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP) has announced it has selected a west Belfast candidate to stand in the upcoming Assembly elections.

It is the first time the party will be represented in an Assembly election.

Posting on Twitter the party said: “The IRSP is pleased to announce that Dan Murphy has been selected by the party to stand in the upcoming assembly elections in the West Belfast constituency. We look forward to this challenge on this historic day for the Irish Republican Socialist Movement.”

In a video also posted on Sunday, Dan Murphy described himself as a community and political activist from West Belfast, coming from a “proud Republican family”.

“I knew that freedom meant much more than simply “Brits out”,” he said.

“Our community struggles extended much further than just the colour of a flag.

“Housing, poverty, degradation are only some of the major issues we face on a daily basis,” he added, claiming that “we will not be corrupted by the boundaries of mainstream constitutional politics.”

“Our aim is to simply use any electoral institution to your advantage.”

Mr Murphy said that he will be a “fighting Republican socialist voice” campaigning for a “32 county socialist republic.”

“It’s time that West Belfast had a fighting Republican socialist representative, now is our time.”

The IRSP said that a press conference will be arranged in due course.