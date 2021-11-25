Is council embarrassed? Row erupts over NI Centenary Antrim stadium naming ceremony

Antrim and Newtownabbey Mayor Councillor Billy Webb said the newly-named Northern Ireland Centenary Stadium will “carry with it all the history, events and achievements accomplished by the clubs and athletes over the years”.

A row has erupted over a ceremony to rename Antrim Stadium with one representative saying it appears the council is “embarrassed” to celebrate the NI centenary.

The decision to rename the facility beside the Antrim Forum leisure centre was taken by members of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s NI Centenary Working Group as part of a programme of events.

A budget of £50,000 has been set aside for centenary celebrations in the borough.

At this month’s meeting of the council’s Community Planning Committee, Antrim DUP Councillor Paul Dunlop, chair of the NI Centenary Working Group, said: “We have had a few events over the last few months, one where we renamed the Antrim Stadium. There has been nothing on social media in the build up to the event.”

He also pointed out that he had asked for clubs and schools to be invited to the re-dedication, which was held during the Halloween period. He went on to say he believed there had been a “lack of movement” by the council over the event.

In reply, Ursula Fay, director of Community Planning, said: “We were looking for a date not too far into the winter.”

Ballyclare DUP Cllr Jeannie Archibald-Brown stated: “I think the key is the lack of event for the centenary events. It nearly seems like the council is embarrassed about celebrating the centenary in Northern Ireland which is so important to so many of our constituents.”

However, Glengormley Sinn Fein Cllr Michael Goodman said: “I am a bit surprised because I certainly have seen social media in relation to the renaming of Antrim Forum stadium, on Twitter and Facebook in the week of the event. I’m not sure what more members want to see happen.

“The fact that people do not see it is hardly the fault of officers. It is there and there to be seen by everybody.”

Deputy Mayor Cllr Stephen Ross, Threemilewater, suggested that his colleague Councillor Dunlop was alluding to the council’s Facebook page as it was a council-run event.

He noted the local authority had brought the working group together adding that he would raise the matter again at the Operations Committee.

Antrim SDLP Councillor Roisin Lynch, chair of the Community Planning Committee, said she would ask the director to “come back with a report at an appropriate moment”.

Elsewhere, the renaming has been criticised in athletic circles on social media with one commentator noting that Antrim Forum first opened in 1979 adding that it has “nothing to do with the centenary at all” and that it was “dividing up a non-divisive sport”.

Commenting on the re-dedication ceremony attended by the NI Centenary Working Group, councillors and local runners, Antrim and Newtownabbey Mayor Councillor Billy Webb said the newly-named Northern Ireland Centenary Stadium will “carry with it all the history, events and achievements accomplished by the clubs and athletes over the years”.

“I am delighted that we are able to include this special re-dedication of our athletics stadium in our programme of centenary events.

“There have been a huge number of successful events at the stadium over the years as well as athletic stars training here and succeeding in their sporting careers thanks to the dedication of coaches and clubs.

“I know there will be many more success stories to come under the new Northern Ireland Centenary Stadium name.”