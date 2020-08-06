Is it a barn or a house?... councillors' doubts sink project backed by Poots

Councillors in Lisburn have rejected a barn application, which was backed by the Agriculture and Environment Minister Edwin Poots - because they say it looks too much like a house.

At a planning committee meeting earlier this week, the Lagan Valley MLA spoke in defence of the structure, which has already been built and faces enforcement action.

But Lisburn and Castlereagh councillors challenged whether the building - which is located on the Halftown Road in Lisburn and described by officers as looking like the "carcase of a house" - was ever intended for farming.

Mr Poots, who attended the meeting virtually, said the applicant had about 100 cattle at a nearby property.

He told the meeting that the applicant wanted to use the barn to house his hobby tractor.

But planners told Monday's committee there was "no evidence" of farming on site and that the building was filled with wedding memorabilia.

Documentation submitted to the council on behalf of the application stated that "it has not been demonstrated that the development is located within a currently active and established farm holding nor has it been demonstrated that it is necessary for the efficient use of the active and established agricultural (or forestry) holding".

In addition, planners noted that there was no demonstration that the development, which contains a single story building, is "appropriate" to the location "due to its unacceptable character and scale".

UUP Alderman Jim Dillon told the meeting that he was having "great difficulty" accepting the owner's explanation.

The applicant's representative, when questioned by councillors, admitted he had only been brought onto the project after it was built and had never designed a barn like it.

Mr Dillon said: "[This is] blatant flouting of planning regulations and I'm not going to tolerate that".

His party colleague Cllr Alex Swann said he was unmoved by the arguments from the owner - or the Stormont Minister.

He added: "If it looks like a duck and walks like a duck and it quacks like a duck, it's a duck.

"If it looks like a house, it's built like a house, and it's got the door of a house - it's a house."

Enforcement action will go ahead after planning committee members voted unanimously to knock back the application.