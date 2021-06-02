Isaac Herzog Belfast links celebrated as he becomes Israeli president

Position of president largely ceremonial role that is meant to serve as nation’s moral compass and promote unity

The Belfast links of veteran politician Isaac Herzog have been celebrated after he was elected Israeli president.

Mr Herzog is considered one of Israel’s most influential public figures. He was a former leader of the opposition Labour Party as well as an ex-minister in coalition governments in Jerusalem.

He was also chairman on the powerful Jewish Agency, the largest Jewish non-profit organisation in the world which works closely with the government to promote immigration to Israel.

The 60-year-old unsuccessfully ran against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the 2015 parliamentary elections. He has been a critic of Mr Netanyahu who is battling to remain in office.

Mr Herzog is from a prominent Israeli family.

His father Chaim Herzog was born in Belfast. He was ambassador to the United Nations before being elected president.

A blue plaque marking his birth over a century ago was removed from the former Herzog home on Cliftonpark Avenue after repeated attacks.

North Antrim DUP MP Ian Paisley said he was friends with the new president and hoped he would revisit NI soon.

"I wish to congratulate my friend and grandson of Belfast, Isaac Herzog on his election to the Presidency of Israel.

"Isaac has a great pedigree. His father was a Belfast boy who helped form the state of Israel and became its president now bears witness to the second generation succeed to that post.

"I congratulate Isaac and wish him well as he handles a most difficult situation in Israel. He will be up to the job and I look forward to seeing him again in Belfast soon and welcoming him here."

Last month at least 242 people were killed in Gaza and 13 people killed in Israel during 11 days of fierce fighting ahead of an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire. The violence came after weeks of spiralling Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

The position of president is a largely ceremonial role that is meant to serve as the nation’s moral compass and promote unity.

Mr Herzog will be Israel’s 11th president, succeeding Reuven Rivlin, who is set to leave office next month after seven years in office. The anonymous vote was held among the 120 members of the Knesset, or parliament

His uncle, Abba Eban also lived in Belfast in 1918, having arrived in the city as a child evacuee during the First World War when his home was in Kinnaird Street off the Antrim Road. He went on to be Israel’s first foreign minister and ambassador to the United Nations and United States. His grandfather was the country’s first chief rabbi.

Mr Herzog defeated Miriam Peretz, an educator who is seen as a down-to-earth outsider. She was also seen as closer to the country’s dominant conservative and nationalist political camp.

Mr Herzog was widely seen as the favourite because of his deep ties to the political establishment. He will hold office for a single seven-year term starting on July 9.

The president is tasked with asking a political party leader to form governing coalitions after parliamentary elections. Israel has held four national elections in the past two years amid a protracted political crisis.

Mr Netanyahu’s opponents face a midnight deadline to put together a new coalition government. If they fail, the country could be plunged into another election campaign.

The president also has the power to grant pardons — creating a potentially sensitive situation as Mr Netanyahu stands trial for a series of corruption charges.

Chaim Herzog returned to Northern Ireland during the Second World War, serving as an intelligence officer in the British Army stationed in Lisburn and he later took part in the liberation of Europe.

Mr Herzog, in an interview in 2018, with this news organisation, said his family had "fond" connections to Belfast saying the city was “embedded in his being and in his personality”.

"My father talked in his memoir about the battles between Protestants and Catholics and how they influenced his life as President, because he said we should always prevent civil war, or conflict, within a nation,” he said.

Mr Herzog's Rabbi grandfather was seen as a prominent figure in the history of Irish independence. He was a fluent Irish speaker, who was a friend of Eamon de Valera and he was dubbed by some as the "Sinn Fein Rabbi".

It's also said that he was asked during a riot if he was a Protestant or a Catholic Jew.

Mr Herzog said his father always followed the news from Northern Ireland, “often with great anguish during times of conflict”.

"My father felt moves towards the peace process in Northern Ireland held some hope for our own situation in the Middle East, where he passionately advocated compromise and co-existence between Jews and Arabs,” he said.

He said people in Israel were "envious" of the progress made towards peace here.

"After the Good Friday Agreement, we could only yearn to get to a Good Friday Agreement," he said.

He also said his family were “deeply offended” by attacks on his grandfather’s blue plaque which forced its removal.