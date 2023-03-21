Islandmagee witches: Council commemorates ‘unique piece of history’

Eight women were convicted of exercising witchcraft on a local woman in 1711.

A plaque marking the last so-called witch trial in Ireland commemorates a ‘unique piece of history’, a Council Mayor has said.

It commemorates nine people convicted of witchcraft more than 300 years ago and has been unveiled in Islandmagee, where it is believed the last witch trial anywhere on the island of Ireland took place in 1711.

Eight women were put on trial and subsequently found guilty of exercising witchcraft on the body of another local, Mary Dunbar.

Janet Carson, Janet Latimer, Janet Main, Janet Millar, Margaret Mitchell, Catherine McCalmond, Janet Liston and Elizabeth Sellor were tried under the Irish 1586 Witchcraft Act and found guilty by a jury at Co Antrim’s Criminal Assize Court held in Carrickfergus on March 31 1711.

They were sentenced to a year’s imprisonment and to be pilloried four times on market day for six hours.

A Dublin newspaper reported on 24 April 1711 that Mary died of unknown causes shortly after the trial, with the final suspect, Elizabeth Sellor’s father William, who was married to Janet Liston, found guilty of Mary’s bewitchment at the same court on September 11 1711.

In 2015 the then Larne Borough Council approved the installation and wording for a small plaque to be displayed in the vicinity of the Gobbins Visitor Centre along with some planting, to commemorate the trial and conviction of those involved.

Following approval by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, a commemorative plaque was designed relating to the so-called ‘Witches of Islandmagee’.

It was unveiled by the Mayor, Noel Williams, at the Gobbins Visitor Centre, Islandmagee, on Tuesday.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams and Author Martina Devlin

He was joined by Councillor Maeve Donnelly, and Martina Devlin, author of The House Where It Happened, a fiction story based on the 1711 events, and who has been a long-time advocate of a memorial to those involved.

"This plaque marks what we believe to have been the last so-called witch trial to take place in Ireland,” said Mr Williams.

"One can only imagine the impact this trial would have had on not only the accused, but the entire community. Relatives of those convicted still live in the area today and the story of the Witches of Islandmagee is still very much in the minds of local people.

"The installation of the plaque at the Gobbins Visitor Centre commemorates the events of three centuries ago, remembers all those involved and also highlights the story to those visiting the area who may not be aware of this unique piece of history.”

Meanwhile, a special exhibition organised by Carrickfergus Museum in conjunction with Ulster University is set to launch in September.