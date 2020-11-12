Isolation units in Northern Ireland prisons to be reviewed

View: Dr Lesley Carroll says Care and Supervision Units need to be managed

A review into the use of isolation units in Northern Ireland's prisons has been ordered after an alarming increase in the number of inmates who are spending more than 15 days alone was reported.

Figures recently revealed that over the past decade more than 1,000 prisoners have been placed in Care and Supervision Units (CSU) within Northern Ireland's jails for more than 15 days.

Now the Chief Inspector of Criminal Justice in Northern Ireland (CJI), Jacqui Durkin, said a review into the use of the units will take place at the request of Justice Minister Naomi Long.

"I have agreed to incorporate this request within the scheduled CJI inspection programme for this year," said Ms Durkin.

The United Nations has previously called for a worldwide ban on solitary confinement, the physical isolation of individuals in their cells for over 22 hours a day, for more than 15 days.

The number of prisoners committed to CSU for any length of time rose from 587 in 2010 to a new high of 1,340 in 2019, although the Justice Minister said she does not accept that use of the units amounts to solitary confinement, a view echoed by the NI Prisoner Ombudsman Dr Lesley Carroll.

"I recognise that Care and Supervision Units are required to be carefully managed so as to ensure there is engagement with officers, healthcare and governors throughout each day, exercise time provided and reading or other materials during time in the CSU," said Dr Carroll.

"When each of these elements of policy and practice are carried out to the required standards then the CSU cannot be considered to be solitary confinement, as defined by the Mandela Rules," she added.

Ms Durkin said preliminary discussions have already commenced wit the health watchdog, the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority, ahead of the review. "Review terms of reference are being drafted and will be made publicly available when finalised," she added.

"This work will be progressed as quickly as possible taking into account required public health advice and the ongoing health and safety of the Inspection Team, NIPS staff and all people in their care."

The findings of the review will be disclosed in the Assembly and made public.