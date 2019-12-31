Israeli PM Netanyahu's son compares Northern Ireland to Occupied Palestinian Terrorities

Yair Netanyahu, the son of embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has compared Northern Ireland to the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

He made the comments on Twitter in response to an announcement from the British embassy in Jerusalem that Prince Charles would be visiting the area next month.

The visit, the first time a member of the royal family has undertaken a programme of engagements in Israel or the Occupied Palestinian Territories, is part of a series of events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Announcing the visit, the UK embassy tweeted: "We are delighted to announce that we will receive His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales in the Occupied Palestinian Territories in January 2020."

In response, Yair Netanyahu (28), whose father is facing a trial on bribery and corruption charges, replied: "God willing you guys will be kicked out of Israel soon.

"Until then I'm thinking of visiting the occupied lands of Scotland or Wales, which do you recommend?"

He later tweeted: "Northern Ireland is recognized as part of *Britain* by the entire world. All the British settlers stayed there. Nobody claim they should be relocated.

"Nobody disputes Britain sovereignty there and claims it belong to the Republic of Ireland."