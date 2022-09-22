It could be you: Belfast £1m winner has one month to claim National Lottery prize

The clock is ticking for the mystery Belfast millionaire

The National Lottery has warned the mystery Belfast winner of £1 million only has one month left to claim their prize.

The would-be-millionaire is being called to come forward in a last-ditch search by the company’s owners Camelot who have said they have until October 23 to collect their winnings.

The winning EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker ticket was purchased in Belfast and has the code XFGV 45262. The winning draw took place on April 26, 2022.

“Time really is running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money,” said Camelot and The National Lottery senior winners advisor, Andy Carter.

“We’re urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time - the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app - or look anywhere a missing EuroMillions ticket could be hiding.

"This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there.”

The National Lottery has said if you believe you may be the winner, you can check by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk or by bringing your ticket to retailer.

If you played online, you will have received an email notification.

Players can also scan their tickets via the National Lottery app.

If you have the winning ticket, Camelot has asked the winner to call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 to claim.