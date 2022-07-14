‘It does nothing for the cause of Unionism’: DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson condemns burning of effigies on Carrickfergus bonfire

The bonfire with an effigy of Michelle O'Neill

The leader of the DUP has condemned the burning of effigies of female politicians on a Co Antrim bonfire.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described mock ups of Naomi Long, Michelle O'Neill and Mary Lou McDonald being hung from a Carrickfergus pyre as "unjustifiable" and "indefensible".

“I think this is wrong and I would appeal to those who engage in this kind of activity to desist from it,” Sir Jeffrey said.

“I’m very proud of my Ulster-British heritage and culture and every Eleventh and Twelfth of July – and indeed the 13th – we see that culture on display.

“There are thousands of people in communities across Northern Ireland who work hard to put together those cultural events.

“It only takes the actions of a small few to undo all the good work that we have done in promoting positively our Ulster-British heritage and culture.

“I would simply say to those responsible for these effigies to stop this – it does nothing for the cause of Unionism.”

Speaking to BBC News NI the Lagan Valley MP said he doesn’t believe the action constituted legitimate protest.

“I don’t think we need to protest against something to positively promote our own culture and identity,” Sir Jeffrey said.

“Of course there is a place for political protest but we don’t have to mix that with our culture.

“Displaying effigies of serving political leaders with the inference that they should be hung for their political views is wrong, it is unjustifiable, it is indefensible and it has no part in my culture as someone who is proud of my Ulster-British identity.”

Sir Jeffrey said that he had met and would continue to meet with community leaders on the ground to "hear their perspective".

"I will be very clear with anyone I speak to, that it harms our culture., it harms our identity, it harms our political position when you engage in activities that draw attention away from the positive aspects of our culture," he said.

"At the same time is offensive to others and I think even threatening to others.

“We don’t need that.”

The Alliance leader has already said those responsible for burning her image demonstrated “pure unadulterated sectarian bigotry.”

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said it depicted "hatred" and not culture as he “absolutely” condemned the incident which is being investigated by the PSNI.

Addressing the Dail, Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty called the burning a "hate crime".

"Over the past few days, we have seen effigies of my party colleagues Mary Lou McDonald, Michelle O'Neill, along with Alliance's Naomi Long - in addition to our national flag - being burned on unionist bonfires", he said.

"This isn't culture, it is a hate crime. And it is unacceptable."

Mr Doherty questioned why Taoiseach Micheal Martin had failed to condemn the incident.

"Shockingly, we have heard nothing from the Taoiseach," he added.

"An effigy of the leader of the opposition burned in a bonfire 90 miles up the road and no official reaction from government.

"This isn't good enough Tanaiste, it's not good enough also from unionist political leaders, and also not good enough from the PSNI. And it's not good enough for political leaders in this state."

The party’s finance spokesperson asked Mr Varadkar to join with him in "unequivocally" condemning the effigy-burning.

"I did actually speak on this, on Newstalk yesterday, but happy to repeat what I said yesterday," Mr Varadkar said.

"It's not often that you and I agree 100%, but on this occasion I do agree with you 100%.

"What we saw happen in Northern Ireland, effigies, posters of politicians, Michelle O'Neill, Naomi Long, others, mainly female politicians - but not always - being burned is unacceptable.

"The tricolour, the Palestinian flag, you name it, being burned on bonfires in Northern Ireland."

Mr Varadkar said he respected orange culture, and that he had attended an orange order parade in Enniskillen "years ago".

But he added: "But burning images of other people, burning other country's flags, that isn't culture - that is hatred.

"It is absolutely wrong, and on behalf of the Government I absolute condemn it."