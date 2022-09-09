‘It feels like you’ve lost your granny’ — Outpouring of emotion on the Shankill as tributes paid to Queen

An image of the late Queen on the Shankill Road.

One of the many messages left in tribute for the Queen on the Shankill Road

Mourners on the Shankill Road lay flowers at a mural to the Queen

There were tears for the Queen on the Shankill Road yesterday as a heartbroken community left flowers and messages beneath a mural in her honour.

Beside a large image of the Queen in her youth at the end of Crimea Street, a message read: “The people’s Queen is dead… Long live the King.”

As a predominantly loyalist community, the strength of feeling was clear as many spoke as though they had lost a close family member.

One handwritten message on a bunch of flowers read: “The Shankill community will always remember you.”

It was an overwhelming experience for Alanna Orford (21), who was there with her mother Audrey Orford (54) and young niece Lucy Kinkaid (2).

Moved to tears, she said: “It’s just so emotional, totally heartbreaking. It’s more the fact that (my niece) will never grow up to know who she was.

“It will have to be the King now. She was just such a great Queen to have here.”

Her mother Audrey added: “Her job was done and hopefully she’ll be happy now.

“I don’t think words could explain how much she really does mean to people."

Alanna Orford (21) Audrey Orford (54) niece Lucy and granddaughter Lucy Kinkaid (2).

Both said it felt as if they had lost their grandmother.

“The heartache is still the same,” said Alanna.

“It just feels like you’ve lost your granny at the end of the day, that’s the same heartache you feel.”

Recalling childhood memories of seeing the Queen visiting Belfast was Violet Stranaghan (70), who was attending along with her sisters Ruby Campbell (60) and Elizabeth Higgins (73).

“It’s a sad day and she’ll sadly missed, she was a great monarch,” said Ms Stranaghan.

“She was there for everybody. I’ve had her for my entire life, so I don’t know anything else.

“I was very young at the time, but I remember when she was over in Northern Ireland.

“I remember her going up Royal Avenue in the coach and she was in a powder blue coat and hat.

“That’s always stuck with me. It was just unreal, you’re looking at her and think ‘she’s really here’.

“I definitely felt I had a personal connection, just like Diana. She felt like she was part of the family.”

Elizabeth Higgins (73)

Ms Campbell said: “I just can’t believe it. To me she’s still alive, I can’t take it in that it’s true.”

Ms Higgins commented: “People here also identify with her as a grandmother, because we've gone through a lot of the same things as her in our families. Anyone that has lost people.”

Council workers and local community representatives hang a mural on a wall on Crimea street off the Shankill road in Belfast following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Friday September 9, 2022.

Community worker Stacey Graham said people were “absolutely devastated” by the loss.

“We’ve seen an outpouring of grief since last night. People leaving their flowers in the lashing rain.

“We just feel that part of the community has been ripped out.

“As everyone says, she was like our wee granny. She epitomises everything it is to be British, that sense of community and kindness, her cheeky smile, loyalty and pride.”

Stacey Graham

Recalling a fleeting glimpse of the late monarch in her car as she visited Stormont, she added: “It was just a really amazing experience but I’m hoping that King Charles will do her proud.

“For me, I don’t think we’ll ever see a lady like the Queen again but I do have faith and belief in Charles.

“She raised a King, she wouldn’t leave us in his capable hands if she didn't think he was up for the job.”

Dessy Walsh (38) said his family was originally from Windsor, including his grandparents who worked for the royal family.

“My grandmother was a gardener for her at Windsor Castle and my grandfather was a guardsman there as well.

“It was a still shock the way it happened so quickly even though she was 96 years of age.

“But to do what she did for 70 years was something else. My grandmother’s still alive and she tells me stories all the time about living in Windsor Castle, stories I can’t repeat anyway.

“It hasn’t sunk in that there’s a King, but it’s something we’re going to have to get used to.”