‘It felt like you were left in a pig pen’: Disaster for delayed NI holidaymakers in Ibiza and Rhodes

Delayed TUI flights for Northern Irish holidaymakers in Ibiza this week have had a knock-on effect for other NI-bound travellers hoping to make their way both to and from Rhodes.

On Thursday, passengers in Ibiza were told by the airline that their flight back to Belfast had been delayed due to a ‘technical issue’ on Wednesday that also resulted in crew exceeding the number of hours they are legally allowed to work.

The group of over 200 people ended up having their journey home postponed by 28 hours.

Co Londonderry man Shayne Quigg said their flight had been due to take off at around 11am local time on Wednesday, but that TUI only first got in contact with customers nearly four hours after it was supposed to leave.

“In the last two days we were at the other side of security in the airport from about 8am until 5pm on Wednesday, and on Thursday we were again stuck in the airport from around 6am until we finally took off at 3pm,” said the Kilrea father-of-two.

He added that the situation was worsened by the heatwave currently sweeping Europe and the fact that once through security, passengers had no access to their bags and belongings that had been checked in.

Shayne continued: “I’m not trying to make it seem worse than what it was, but there were wee pensioners there, people with toddlers, a woman who had fallen and broke her ankle on holidays, who was waiting to get home to Belfast to get treatment, and people with disabilities.

“It genuinely felt like you were put into a pig pen and just left there until they [TUI] wanted to deal with you.”

Shayne Quigg's two sons, aged 11 and four, sleeping on the airport floor.

TUI arranged accommodation for delayed passengers on Wednesday night, and travel to the airport again on Thursday morning, where their rescheduled flight was again delayed from 9am until approximately 3pm.

The airline has confirmed that the hindrance was caused as the plane due for Belfast needed a new part, but that it had been further held up in Spanish customs on Thursday morning.

The incident has had a domino effect, with a TUI flight from Belfast to Rhodes cancelled on Wednesday evening, alongside another flight being rescheduled from the Greek island back to NI.

Lee-Ann Weldon is currently stuck in Rhodes with her husband Colin and their two children, Zara (8) and Lucas (6).

Matthew Jenkins, Lee-Ann’s father, told this newspaper it is a “totally unsatisfactory situation”.

“It was after midnight before they were told the flight was cancelled and were eventually found hotels for the night,” he said.

“Those who booked directly with TUI were able eventually to get some information from an app that they downloaded. However, those who booked with a travel agent were left in the dark and had to rely on information from others.”

The re-planned flight was due to leave Lee-Ann’s family and other passengers back to Belfast at 4am at the earliest on Friday morning, but it has again been cancelled.

Matthew continued: “The Rhodes flight was cancelled again at 1.55am local time, apparently due to severe technical difficulties and all the passengers are still stuck there.

"My daughter and family did not get to a hotel until 6.00am local time this morning. The children are that exhausted that she is not going to waken them for breakfast.

“No doubt the hotel will want them to vacate the room this morning in preparation for other guests that are booked in. Then where do they go? Are they expected to sit in the lobby until picked up for another protracted sit at the airport?

“They should have been home at 12.35am on Thursday morning. It will now be Saturday before they get home.”

In a statement sent to this newspaper, a spokesperson for TUI said they “completely understand the frustration of customers” who are now “on their way home”.

"We would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused,” they added.

“The safety of our customers and crew is our utmost priority. The aircraft customers were meant to travel on developed a technical issue that required a new part to be transported from overseas. This also meant the flight crew were over the legal working hour limit.

"Customers were communicated with throughout the delay, and we provided them with accommodation until their new expected flight time of 9am the following day.

“Unfortunately, the new part for the aircraft was delayed in customs which caused the unexpected further delay.

"The aircraft has now departed and customers are on their way home.

“We understand how frustrating this is for customers, and would once again like to apologise for the inconvenience caused. All customers will be entitled to claim EU261 flight delay compensation.”

The airline added the flight is due to depart Rhodes at 8pm local time on Friday, although customers will not be able to purchase hot food onboard.

