It makes the game easy, says NI golf pro after McIlroy hits out at 'waste of time' report on long drives

Golf authorities' report on long drives a waste of time and money, blasts McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has launched a stunning attack on golf officials over plans to revamp the game with new rules on equipment.

The Northern Ireland golfer was speaking in the wake of the publishing of the Distance Insight Project report issued by the R&A, one of golf's governing bodies, and the USGA (United States Golf Association), which looked at ways to combat increasing distance in the sport.

Golfing bodies plan to limit the length of a driver shaft to 46 inches - two inches shorter than the current limit - and tweak how drivers and golf balls are tested for distance.

Holywood golfer McIlroy, however, said he believed that the report was a "waste of time and money".

"I think the authorities, the R&A and the USGA, are looking at the game through such a tiny little lens," he told reporters at a press conference ahead of the Phoenix Open.

"What they're trying to do is change something that pertains to 0.1% of the golfing community.

"Yet 99.9% of the people that play this game play for enjoyment, for entertainment. They don't need to be told what ball or clubs to use.

"The money that it's cost to do this report could have been way better distributed to getting people into the game, introducing young kids to the game, introducing minorities to the game."

McIlroy said he believed the issues around equipment were "small and inconsequential" compared to others and called for money to be pumped into the grassroots level of the sport.

He added that the average golfer should not be treated the same as a professional.

PGA Captain Peter Hanna, who also is the club professional at Lurgan Golf Club, expressed sympathy with McIlroy but also detailed his own concerns for the future of local golf courses.

"You have the extra distance people are hitting the ball and the bigger drivers. It's made the game more fun for your ordinary player," he said.

"I'm hitting it further now as a 62-year-old than I was when an 18-year-old and a good player."

Mr Hanna added, however, that he believed long driving was "ruining a lot of our short natural golf courses".

"You take Lurgan for instance (and) all the wee courses around the country that don't have room to build another tee 50 yards further back," he said.

"When I was coming through at Lurgan I couldn't even reach that green. Now, every man and his dog can drive onto it. So many other courses are exactly the same.

"I watched (Jon) Rahm play Ballyliffin at the Irish Open and he made the course look a doddle. If it continues to go that way, where does it stop? It's two different games - the elite amateur and all-pro level."

Mr Hanna said authorities were investing in the sport at a grassroots level.

"The game has boomed since the first lockdown. A load of new people have come in to the club," he explained.

"They all see the golf on TV and they want to hit the ball as far as Rory McIlroy. They might be able to do that, but they won't be able to hit it as straight."