‘It should be kept as it is’: spectators oppose shortening Belfast’s march

Spectators and participants at yesterday’s Belfast Twelfth voiced fears over reports that the parade could be revamped.

Big changes will be considered by the Orange Order, which described the 2022 parade as “abysmal”.

Among the proposals up for discussion are slashing the 10-mile route to a four miles, which will cut out areas like Barnett Demesne, where speeches are given each year.

The suggestions were made in a review commissioned by the Belfast County Grand Lodge, and reported last week by the BBC, after the organisation was left disappointed by the 2022 parade.

If adopted, next year’s route would be shortened, with the event becoming a “circuitous march”. However, senior Orange officials say no final decisions have been made.

Some in the crowd lining the route gave their thoughts on the proposed cuts.

Elizabeth Mettleton (72) from Greenisland, Co Antrim, said she thought the parade was “terrific”.

“The parades need to come back again as they are… if you give up an inch they’ll take a mile.”

Thomas Knox (67) and Nan Knox (67) both believe that the parade cuts are “going to get worse”.

Thomas said: “It’ll probably end up just a circular route, and that’ll be that eventually, but that’d be up to the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland. They’ll decide what they can get away with.”

Nan added, “The routes will get cut”, adding she was not happy about it.

Maureen Beggs (75) said that despite the horrible weather, she loved her day.

She added: “I do not think they should cut it. I think they should keep it the way it is.”

Maureen’s husband Tommy said that the amount of support was “heart-warming” to see.

He was opposed to the proposed cuts to the route.

Tommy said: “I don’t know why they’re doing it, but they will change, I suppose.”

Orangeman Arthur Watson said he did not like the proposed route changes. “It’s not on … it’s a bad thing,” he said.

Stephen McClung, an Orangeman, said he was also against the cuts. “It’s just our traditional route, we feel if we give more of our traditional routes away we will never get them back again,” he said. “We understand that it’s a wee bit long but we still have to keep doing it.

“That’s why we have the buses in the parade, so any of the older members can get in the bus instead of having to walk the whole way.”

The County Grand Lodge of Belfast, in a statement on the eve of yesterday’s demonstration, said the Twelfth parade in Belfast “has long been an important and significant event in the life of our city — enjoyed by participants and spectators alike”.

It added: “As organisers, the County Grand Lodge has regularly reviewed the event in order to identify both the positive, and in some cases negative, aspects of the day.

“As part of that ongoing review process, and in response to feedback from our district lodges and other stakeholders, a number of potential changes were identified for consideration and were framed in an internal consultation document.

“This paper was designed to inform future debate within the districts and lodges who make up the membership of the County Grand Lodge. In the months ahead, further engagement and discussion will inform any decisions taken regarding future developments. Our motivation has been, and continues to be, the delivery of a successful, enjoyable and safe day for all.”