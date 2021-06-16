‘It was hurtful and disappointing to be publicly and politically attacked from stage’, admits Swann

Robin Swann has said he was concentrating on tackling Northern Ireland’s waiting list crisis while Ian Paisley was on stage accusing him of being “dangerous”.

Mr Swann has been inundated with support after the DUP MP joined singer Van Morrison on stage at the Europa hotel last week, with the pair chanting: “Robin Swann is very dangerous”.

He told BBC Newsline last night: “It was hurtful and disappointing that two very prominent celebrities in Northern Ireland took to a stage to publicly and politically attack me. I also saw that as an attack on those working across our health and social care, who have put in a lot of dedication and time over the last 15 months getting us through this pandemic.”

Mr Paisley subsequently described the incident as “parody, comedy and banter” and later contacted Mr Swann to apologise, which the UUP minister described as “an apology of sorts”.

"I didn’t see it as parody or even comedy because I can assure you as I assured him there was no-one in our house laughing over it,” Mr Swann added.

In a thinly veiled attack on the DUP MP in the Assembly earlier, the Health Minister has said his attention will not be diverted away from efforts to bring an end to the suffering of hundreds of thousands of patients across Northern Ireland.

He was reacting as he received the first of many comments of support from across the political spectrum in the Assembly.

Sinn Fein MLA and chair of the Stormont health committee Colm Gildernew said: “I want to take my first opportunity to extend my support to the Minister in relation to the disgraceful comments that were made over the weekend. As a father of two young children myself, I fully appreciate and understand the impact that these things said have on the people they are intended for and also the people around them. That is something I think is unacceptable.”

As he unveiled his plans to cut waiting lists, Mr Swann thanked Mr Gildernew for his “support and encouragement”.

“While there were people appearing on stage last week, I was working on this because I will not be distracted from the job of work that I have to do,” the minister said.

“I think that is clear from the commitment that has been put in by my department officials, health and social care trusts, a number of royal colleges in bringing this proposal together.”

TUV leader Jim Allister also expressed his “solidarity” with Mr Swann “in facing the bile of our member of parliament in North Antrim”, while SDLP MLA Cara Hunter described Mr Paisley’s comments as “deeply unhelpful” and “disgraceful”.

Addressing Mr Swann, her party colleague Justin McNulty said: “I applaud your dignity and your composure in light of the reckless and dangerous comments and actions of Mr Paisley.”

On Monday, DUP MLA Mervyn Storey distanced himself from Mr Paisley’s comments at question time. He said: “Can I assure the Minister that I do not concur with the comments that were made at the weekend. I want him to be assured that they are in no way a reflection of what I think of him as a colleague and also for the way in which he has very ably chartered a course through, what has been for us all, a very difficult time.”