Items removed for examination during search linked to Shane Whitla murder

Shane Whitla died after being shot in Lurgan (PSNI/PA) — © PSNI

A number of items have been taken for further examination by police investigating the murder of Shane Whitla following a search in the Tannaghmore area of Lurgan.

The 39-year-old father-of-four was discovered unresponsive in Lord Lurgan Park, Lurgan, on January 12.

He had been shot twice in a nearby alleyway and had managed to make his way to the park before collapsing.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team carried out a search in the Tannaghmore area on Wednesday evening.

Shane Whitla died after he was found with gunshot wounds in Lord Lurgan Park (Jonathan McCambridge/PA) — © Jonathan McCambridge

Detective Inspector McGarvey said: “Following a search carried out this evening, a number of items have been removed for further examination.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1702 of 12/01/23, or they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Information, including photos and footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S01-PO1

Three men have been charged with Mr Whitla’s murder.