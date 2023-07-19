Items seized during searches in Newtownards linked to loyalist paramilitaries

Police at the scene of an incident at Weavers Grange, Newtownards, on April 6, 2023 during loyalist feud. (Pic: Kevin Scott)

Police have conducted a number of searches in Newtownards linked to a loyalist crime probe.

Officers from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) raided two properties in the town on Tuesday.

Waste ground was also searched in the operation.

A number of items were seized by police.

A PSNI spokesperson said the searches were carried out “as part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to loyalist paramilitaries”.

It comes amid reports that feuding loyalists are setting up cops for murder in return for jailhouse protection from the New IRA.

A source told the Sunday World details of an alleged dirty deal struck by the self-styled Real UFF and the organisation behind the attempted murder of top cop DCI John Caldwell.

A number of Real UFF members are behind bars awaiting trial on a series of charges relating to the near three-month feud which has ripped through Newtownards, the Ards Peninsula and north Down.

A number of gang members have been accepted on to the loyalist wing in Maghaberry but a small group remains on the committal wing among the general prison population.