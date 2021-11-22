Items seized from suspect’s home not linked to Shandon Park Golf Club car bomb, court told

Trial resumes of man accused of attempting to murder PSNI officer

None of the items seized by police from a suspect’s home after a bomb was placed under an officer’s car could be linked to the device, a court has heard.

The trial of Peter Thomas Granaghan had been adjourned earlier this month to accommodate legal arguments, but began again yesterday when a series of police officers were called to give evidence.

The improvised explosive device was discovered by an off-duty police officer who had just played a round of golf when he noticed the object on the underside of his Jeep Cherokee.

Following the discovery in the car park of Shandon Park Golf Club in east Belfast on Saturday June 1, 2019, both the Army and PSNI were called and a controlled explosion was carried out.

In the aftermath of the discovery, the Co Fermanagh home of Granaghan was searched and the was suspect arrested.

He was subsequently charged with — and denied — attempting to murder a serving member of the PSNI, and both making and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life. It’s the Crown’s case that as Granaghan’s DNA was located on a piece of wire and a battery connector of the bomb, he was “in possession of and involved with the device when it was being made”.

Officers arrived at Granaghan’s three-bedroomed home at Blackrock Park in Belleek at 6.35am on Wednesday September 11, 2019 and arrested the 41-year-old.

A detective constable who attended the search and arrest operation said that when they arrived at the property, Granaghan was dressed casually.

Granaghan was arrested, cautioned and made no reply. When asked what happened next, the constable said Granaghan was allowed to put shoes and underwear on, go to the toilet and say goodbye to his wife and children.

The policeman said he left the premises in Belleek at around 6.45am and arrived at Musgrave Street police station in Belfast with Granaghan at around 8.25am.

Another police officer called to give evidence was asked about items removed from the premises.

These included a soldering iron, a magnifying glass, a voltage tester, Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association paraphernalia and tools from Granaghan’s shed.

John Larkin QC, the barrister representing Granaghan, asked a crime scene investigator: “Did any of the items recovered from Mr Granaghan’s home disclose any linkage to the explosive device?”

She replied: “No.”

Another officer was asked about the IRPWA items found and removed from Granaghan’s home. These included an IRPWA calendar and a coat.

Saying there was “nothing illegal” about “someone who wishes to look out for the welfare of a certain class of prisoner”, Mr Larkin asked the detective constable if any of these items were in fact illegal.

The officer said that whilst there was “nothing illegal” about the IRPWA items, he felt it “shows a certain mindset”.

Mr Larkin again pointed out this did not amount to breaking the law.

Judge Stephen Fowler QC also heard evidence from a prison officer from Maghaberry who was asked to compile a report on the details of five men who visited Granaghan after he was remanded into custody

The officer said that over a period from September 2019 to March 2020, all five men who visited the defendant had previous convictions for terrorist offences.

At hearing.