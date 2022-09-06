Items seized in investigation into north Antrim UDA

Class B drugs and other items have been seized after searches of houses in Ballysally in Coleraine.

Officers from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Task Force and the Tactical Support group have recovered a number of items from two properties on Tuesday in an investigation into the north Antrim UDA.

The seized items include mobile phones, a computer, a small amount of suspected class B drug, and clothing which were removed for further examination.

A police spokesperson said: “Today’s searches were part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to the North Antrim UDA.”

“We will continue to work with communities and partners to disrupt those involved in criminal activity and reduce the harm they cause to our society.”

“I appeal to anyone with information or concerns about illegal activity, or anyone with any information that can assist our investigations, to call police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”