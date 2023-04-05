Items seized in north Belfast as part of investigation into Newtownards drug feud

Items including mobile phones have been seized following an investigation into an ongoing drugs feud in Newtownards.

Police said the items were recovered by detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force following a search at a property in north Belfast on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said: “A number of items including mobile phones have been recovered for further examination.

“Police continue to maintain a highly visible policing presence across North Down and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the ongoing feud between drug gangs in the area, to contact police on 101.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."