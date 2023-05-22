Items seized in property search linked to west Belfast UDA

Police officers seized items for forensic examination during a search of a property in north Belfast on Monday.

The search was part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the west Belfast UDA.

Detective Sergeant Gourley said: “This morning’s search reflect our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people.

“We will continue to work with our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt the activities of those who make their living from crime.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would like to thank the local community for their continued support and will continue to act on the information you provide us.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.