Items worth £9,000 stolen from Co Fermanagh properties as PSNI investigate shed burglary

Police have appealed for information after items worth £9,000 were stolen during two burglaries in Co Fermanagh.

The PSNI say that a shed was broken into at a property in the Coalhill Road area of Brookeborough, some time between 11pm on Friday and 6am on Saturday.

Sergeant McGowan said: “We are investigating the theft of a Twin Axle Tuffmac trailer and a number of high value items that were stolen from a shed, worth around £7,000,” he said.

“Items that were taken in this theft include two bicycles, a Viking ride-on lawnmower and a number of Husqvarna tools.

“We are also investigating a potential linked burglary after a Honda 3000PSI power washer valued at £2,000 was taken from a neighbouring property.

“As our enquiries continue, I would encourage other people living in the Coalhill Road and surrounding Brookeborough areas to check their properties and outbuildings for any signs of suspicious activity and to report any concerns to us on 101 quoting reference number 365 of 26/03/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.