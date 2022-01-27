‘It’s a boy’: Belfast Zoo reveals new baby gorilla gender, with Northern Ireland public voting on name

A four-month-old Western lowland gorilla born in Belfast Zoo last year has been revealed as a boy, with the Northern Ireland public urged to vote on his name.

The recent arrival was born back in October to mother Kamili and father Gugas and has been spotted by visitors to the zoo over the past few months.

According to staff at the zoo, the baby is already “very healthy and strong” and has been delighting staff with his development in learning to eat, walk and importantly climb.

The zoo said it has taken a while to determine the sex of the new baby with the newborn clinging to his mother’s stomach for the first few months and surrounded closely by father Gugas and the rest of the family troop.

However, while the sex has been determined by staff at the zoo, the all-important name is to be decided by the public.

A shortlist of eight names has been drawn up by the team at Belfast zoo, with the names shared for a vote on the zoo’s Facebook page from Friday.

Some of the contenders include traditional African names like Raza and Mfalme. Other names have a distinctly more local flavour, like Kenneth –inspired by NI-born director Kenneth Branagh.

Father Gugas making the all important reveal

Belfast Zoo Curator, Julie Mansell said: “The newest additional to our gorilla family is growing really well. He's very healthy and strong and is getting the best care from Kamili, who is a fantastic, experienced mother.

“Now that he is four months old, he is increasingly alert and is showing more interest in food and playing with the rest of the family troop. Over the next couple of months, he will be learning to eat, walk and climb, which is a joy to watch. ”

The Western lowland gorilla is classed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with a total population estimated to be less than 100,000.

This species of great ape is known to be peaceful, quiet animal that spend most of their days eating and sleeping.

Their natural habitat is in the dense forests of western central Africa, where the herbivores diet includes fruit, shoots, bulbs, tree bark and leaves.

The full list of names shortlisted for the baby gorilla are:

Raza – of African origin meaning “hope”

Mfalme – Swahili name meaning “king”

Babatunde – means "father has returned" in the Yoruba language

Topaz – a beautiful gemstone, chosen simply because the keeper likes it!

Bahati – Swahili name meaning “noble”

Kofi – Ghanaian in origin meaning “born on a Friday”

Johari – Swahili name meaning “jewel”

Kenneth (Kenny) – after Belfast born actor and film maker, Kenneth Branagh