‘It’s a dad’s job to protect his kids, I couldn’t protect Dáithí’

The little boy’s father Máirtín opens up about the ‘brutal’ campaign to change the NI law on organ donation a week after MPs backed the legislation

Dáithí Mac Gabhann and his father Mártín outside the Houses of Parliament in London — © PA

Dáithí Mac Gabhann and his family are celebrating the end of a long campaign to change the law on organ donation in Northern Ireland, but they are taking nothing for granted as they vow to keep making precious memories.

The six-year-old high-fived his doting dad Máirtín as MPs backed the passing of new opt-out legislation in Parliament last week paving the way for scrutiny in the House of Lords before it secures royal assent.

But the clock is ticking for west Belfast boy Dáithí, who was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and is increasingly reliant on a wheelchair and oxygen as his long wait for a donor continues.

“Dáithí is stable and that is the best he can hope for — he can never get better, there’s no cure for what he has and a transplant isn’t a cure either,” Máirtín explained.

“He has been gradually declining, just naturally slowing down and will probably require more surgery.

“It’s heart-breaking to see him not being that wee menace who was right hooking Paul Givan and running about playing football.”

Dáithí playfully sparred with the then first minister outside Stormont in June 2021 as the former DUP leader gave approval to a new soft opt-out law introduced by Robin Swann when he was health minister.

Despite being allowed to proceed by way of urgent procedure, Dáithí’s Law stalled along with the Executive last February.

A rare display of unity from the political parties here who have championed the campaign failed to lead to the restoration of devolution.

But Dáithí, and his family, never gave up hope.

“We were told we couldn’t, that we wouldn’t and that we shouldn’t, but then we were in the House of Commons listening to everyone speaking Dáithí’s name,” Máirtín recalled.

“There were plenty of tears of joy when we reached the end of this massive campaign.

“We had door after door slammed in our faces, but then suddenly people were queuing up to meet Dáithí.

“He has become a symbol of hope and has inspired people to never give up on something they believe in.”

That determination has come at a cost for Dáithí’s dad who gave up his job as a teacher in order to concentrate all his time and energy on the gruelling campaign.

“It has caused chaos on a professional and personal level and has been incredibly tough,” Máirtín said.

“I have given up everything, I just couldn’t focus my mind on anything else but saving Dáithí.

“It’s been brutal. Not only as a parent but as a partner.

“It’s a daddy’s job to protect their children, and I couldn’t protect my child.

“That powerlessness is why I’m totally obsessed with increasing organ donation.

“We have not, and will not, give up on our mission.”

The proud family man is euphoric following the latest victory in the battle to save his son, however he knows it will take more time for the legislation to pass its final hurdle in the second chamber. And it will take even longer to see the intended results.

Similar opt-out changes have already been introduced in England — known as Max and Keira’s Law — which led to a 29% increase in donors within a year of the bill coming into effect in May 2020.

“We don’t expect it to be very quick,” Máirtín said.

“It will take time to see the benefits, that’s why we needed the law passed as soon as possible.

“Our aim is make sure Dáithí will have a better quality of life with more energy.

“We want to buy him time, and I’m hoping for a hell of a lot of it.

“There is no definitive way to know how long a new heart will give him, but more time can lead to more options especially with advances in technology.

“We just hope his native heart keeps him here long enough because its better to undergo the transplant when he is stable,” Máirtín added.

The fast-tracking of the bill through Parliament means the law is expected to come into force on March 6 with the changes taking effect around three months later.

Before taking his seat in the public gallery at Westminster last week, where the youngster was given a teddy bear by Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, the Mac Gabhann family visited Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

Dáithí spent 46 days in the Intensive Care Unit there after being admitted when he was just two-days-old.

The newborn underwent his first surgery two days later and was given a 10% chance of survival by medical experts.

“They didn’t expect Dáithí to ever leave that hospital,” Máirtín recalled.

“We called in to see his old consultant. Then another consultant came out, and a nurse and then another nurse — they were delighted to see him.

“He is a sign of hope to all the professionals who work in one of the biggest children’s hospitals in the world.

“Daithi’s life was saved on the banks of the River Thames, and we hope it was saved there again six years later in the House of Commons.”

Dáithí Mac Gabhann and his mum Seph

The Harry Potter fan’s pint of butter beer in Warner Bros. Studio Tour London after witnessing the political theatre was a poignant way to celebrate.

“Dáithí is the boy who lived,” his dad said borrowing JK Rowling’s description of her most iconic character.

Not content with exploring the magic of the Wizarding World, he is busy making bigger plans for the future.

“They include playing for the Belfast Giants, being a professional boxer, hurling for Antrim and playing football for Cliftonville,” Máirtín said.

Dáithí has been inspired by a host of famous friends he has made during his effort to secure legislative change which has created many special memories for the entire family.

He knocked out Olympic boxer Paddy Barnes in the Ulster Hall when he was just three-years-old and within a year he scored a penalty during half-time at Solitude.

The aspiring athlete tucked another one into the net at Windsor Park a year later and is now known as “Coach Dáithí” by his favourite ice-hockey team.

Former Republic of Ireland and Celtic boss Martin O’Neill, actor Jimmy Nesbitt and Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee are also among Dáithí’s biggest supporters in addition to boxing hero Carl Frampton.

“He must be the only child who cheers for Rangers and Celtic,” Máirtín said recalling how the Ibrox club won him over with a signed poster.

“Our house is coming down with memories with Dáithí and the things he has done.

“We have squeezed every single memory we can into his six years.”

Dad Máirtín and mum Seph Ní Mhealláin are determined to create many more and the arrival of their second child Cairbre seven-months-ago is making that mission easier.

“Dáithí is the most loving big brother ever,” Máirtín said.

“We never take our eye off the ball with him and even with this law his future remains uncertain but I have faith that Dáithí will fight on.

“He’s just an incredible boy who has this inner belief I have never seen in another human being.

“Dáithí is my world, he’s my best friend in the world, and I spend every single minute I can with him.

“I’m so proud to call him my son, and so proud to be called his daddy.”