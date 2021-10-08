It’s a date: Tele calendar competition launched for all budding photographers

Belfast Telegraph Editor-In-Chief Eoin Brannigan has his picture taken by Visuals Editor Kevin Scott. Credit: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

Do you want to see your work featured in the Belfast Telegraph 2022 calendar and take home a cash prize?

We are searching for stunning photographs of local places and faces to delight and inspire our readers throughout the new year.

From landscapes to portraits, city streets to country retreats, we are looking for photographs which tell Northern Ireland’s stories.

Whether you are a professional with years of experience and the latest equipment, or are new to photography and have just happened to take an amazing image on your phone, we want to see what you have captured on camera.

Our first place winner will have their work featured on the cover and inside the calendar, as well as receiving £500.

Eleven runners-up will each have their work published in the calendar and take home £100 each.

The competition will be judged by a panel of experts including Belfast Telegraph Editor-In-Chief Eoin Brannigan and award-winning photographer and Belfast Telegraph Visuals Editor Kevin Scott.

Mr Brannigan said: “A picture paints a thousand words and at the Belfast Telegraph, our photography is central to telling Northern Ireland’s stories.

“We are excited to see how photographers from across the country interpret the brief and to share the winning entries with our readers in our calendar next January.”

Having recently been named Photographer of the Year at the 2020 Regional Press Awards, Mr Scott has some advice for those thinking of entering.

“Don’t worry about having a fancy camera or lighting,” he said. Modern phones are more than up to the challenge of capturing a special moment.”

This competition closes on November 15, 2021 to enter click here