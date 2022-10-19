‘It’s a disaster’: Belfast shoppers give their views on another Assembly election

As Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris reiterates that he will call an Assembly Election on October 28 if the Executive isn’t reformed by then, the Belfast Telegraph took to the streets of Belfast to find out if people would once again head to the polls this winter.

“Yeah, probably. I voted in the last one” said Debbie McGonkey from Belfast, adding she usually votes for the DUP, but “is not very impressed at the minute with everything going on”.

Writer PJ Hart responded “of course” when asked if he would vote in another election this year. “I vote in every election and so I would definitely vote in another one if I had to” — but he declined to shed a light on which party he would cast a vote for this winter.

Shoppers Sandra Lindstrom and Rachel Stevenson had strong words for the DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson, with Rachel saying: “If he would just stop his nonsense, and get back into government and get the Executive up and running again, I’d maybe think about voting.” Both said they have no plans to vote in another election. “I voted in the last one, but I wouldn’t vote again, it’s just awful.”

Tommy and Lorraine Cullen said yes, they would vote. “The situation is terrible and personally while I don’t think it would do anything to help, I think the DUP should be in government to sort out the protocol issue. Get into government and then make your complaint then,” they said.

Claire Rodgers

“I always make sure I vote,” said retired specialist nurse Claire Rodgers, who said a lack of Executive made her job incredibly difficult. “It’s a disaster, I was a manager as well as a nurse in the health service and there was a whole lot of things I couldn’t get done, which I later found out was all because the government wasn’t sitting things wouldn’t be signed for.”

“I’m now out the service, but I feel for all those behind me, because they’re not getting anywhere because no one can sign anything off. It’s a disgrace, and I’m really not sure if an election would change anything, though I do believe one party needs to sort themselves out and stop fighting with everyone and get in there,” she said, later spelling out the party she was referring to was the DUP.

Another health service worker who didn’t wish to be identified, echoed Claire’s comments about the lack of Executive and the issue of health care services. “No, what’s the point? What would happen if I didn’t go to work for years and made no decisions about anything?

“My work is massively impacted because no one will make a bloody decision about closing anything, moving anything or funding anything, but they’ll all happily pick up their salaries all the same,” they said.

David Moreland

“It’s a whole load of absolute nonsense,” said David Moreland. “Is anyone actually happy about this? The DUP are just simply refusing to do their jobs, and I actually think they’ll lose (votes) in another election. But I’d still vote, but what else can you actually do?”

Thomas McMeekin

“There will be another one, I think, probably in the winter, and I usually do vote so yeah, I probably will again,” said Thomas McMeekin. Asked about what he makes of the current climate, he said it was a “disaster — but then again the world is a disaster never mind Northern Ireland, it’s all just in tune with the rest of the world. There is money to be had for Northern Ireland, but no one can be seem to be able to get on with what they are actually being paid for.”