'It's always scary walking here at night'... women tell of fear on the streets

The PSNI presence was visibly higher at the scenes in Belfast this morning

In Belfast yesterday there was no obvious sign of the terror that had gripped the city the night before, when a knife-wielding attacker had targeted five young women in separate attacks.

The police presence was gone, the crime scene cordon tape removed and people, some carrying takeaway coffee cups, were largely getting on with daily life, but still there was a real, palpable sense of fear on the streets.

At Queen's University, close to where two of the attacks occurred at University Road and Dunluce Avenue - the others were not far away at Ormeau Avenue, the Dublin Road and Donegall Square West - students and residents expressed fears that the male suspect may strike again.

The words "terrifying" and "shocking" were heard over and over again.

One young woman, who lives close to University Road - where the attacker, believed to have been wearing a black face mask while riding a mountain bike, struck at 9.30pm on Monday evening - said she no longer feels safe.

"It's scary considering the fact it was all women. My parents contacted me this morning just to check it wasn't me," she said.

"It's always kind of scary walking here at night. I was walking home at the time from the library (at the time of the attacks). It would put you off going out by yourself at the moment," said the 19-year-old.

A local resident, aged 31, said she was shocked to learn five women, aged between 19 and 22, had been subjected to the terrifying knife ordeals.

"You would be afraid to go about at night. I would be worried now until this guy's caught," she said.

"As it is, I wouldn't go out after 8pm generally."

Nearby a cafe manager said he had been waiting for a lift after shutting up for the night just before the attack in University Road took place.

"It was quiet at that stage. It was normal. There was just a couple of students in the street," he explained.

"Given what happened I'm glad it was me locking up and not another staff member."

In University Square, English Literature student, Katie Quinn, who is currently studying for a Masters at Queen's, said hearing news of the attacks made her thankful that she was commuting from home this semester.

"My brother is in the Holyland area at the moment and obviously this person is attacking women, but it makes you concerned," explained the 23-year-old.

"As a woman you don't want to go out at night alone anyway and this reinforces the fact that you shouldn't. But we shouldn't have to feel like that. I lived up here for the three years of my undergrad course, and I never heard of anything like this happening before."