It’s back – iconic clock on top Belfast’s Bank Buildings returns

The clock has been unveiled (Photo by Alan Lewis)

It’s back – the iconic clock which sits on top of Primark at Belfast’s Bank Buildings has been unveiled.

Workmen are racing to complete the restoration of the building almost four years after it was engulfed in a devastating fire.

The flagship store is now set to reopen in the first week of November at an increased size compared to its predecessor – being added to by 76%.

There will be a brand new Disney cafe and a nail and beauty studio added to improve the already popular offering.

The listed building on Royal Avenue was close to being lost following the accidental fire, which burned for three days after starting on August 28 in 2018.

In a June 2019 report, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said a joint investigation with the Health & Safety Executive had found that the cause of the fire was “accidental”.

Their existing shop on Castle Street will merge with the restored Bank Buildings site to create the new larger store.

The retailer said as part of this process, the smaller Primark store on Donegall Place will close in the days before the Bank Buildings re-opening, with all employees transferring back to the new store.

The reopening of the Belfast store has also been welcomed by the city’s Chamber Chief Executive Simon Hamilton who said it will provide a “much needed boost” ahead of the festive period.

"Primark is an exceptionally popular store that drives footfall into Belfast from far and wide and its loss after the fire nearly four years ago was acutely felt across the city centre,” Mr Hamilton said.

"It is a massive vote of confidence in Belfast that Primark is investing so much and coming back bigger and better and I am sure it will greatly assist Belfast in its ongoing recovery and regeneration.”

He also said it would “reopen parts of the city centre that have been closed off or difficult to access” in the midst of the construction work.

Meanwhile Retail NI said local traders will feel the benefit of the reopening.

"This store was always a huge footfall driver for our members in Royal Avenue and the city centre as a whole,” said Chief Executive Glyn Roberts.

"Whilst the city centre is experiencing serious challenges at present, its future has huge potential to be a fun, family friendly destination with a dynamic retail and hospitality offering.”