‘It’s been an honour’: Alliance MLA Patricia O’Lynn announces shock resignation

Alliance MLA Patricia O’Lynn has announced she is stepping down from the Assembly and will leave politics next month.

She has been MLA for North Antrim for less than 10 months.

The 33-year-old is to take up a new role with Queen’s University

Ms O’Lynn made history last May when she became the first Alliance MLA ever to be elected in the North Antrim constituency, as well as the first woman.

She beat the DUP’s Mervyn Storey, who had been an MLA for North Antrim since 2003, to the final seat.

Alliance confirmed Ms O’Lynn will resign as an MLA on March 31.

“It has been an honour to serve the people of North Antrim as their MLA and previously the people of Ballymena as a councillor," Ms O’Lynn said.

“My only regret is I was not able to do so in the Assembly chamber itself due to the ongoing impasse, which has proved frustrating.

“Nevertheless, it has been a privilege and I will continue representing my constituents fully while I remain in the role. I thank every person who voted for me and for Alliance locally in previous years and assure them they will continue to be represented by my successor."

She said she wished to pay tribute to her “Alliance colleagues, party members and also my staff, who have worked hard for people right across the constituency” and said the party still has “her full support.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long said she would be a “huge loss to the party” but but thanked her for serving her “constituents well during her short time as MLA.”

“I am very sorry to see Patricia, who is both a colleague and a friend, leave her role as MLA. It is a huge loss not only to the party and the Assembly but especially for the people of North Antrim, who have lost a fearless and passionate representative on the issues that matter to them.

“It is undoubtedly a difficult and uncertain time for many in politics due to the ongoing impasse. Patricia will be hugely missed but I am confident Alliance will continue to build on its recent superb results across North Antrim and on the sterling work Patricia has carried out as an advocate for a united community there.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Alliance team, I wish her every success and happiness in her new role.”