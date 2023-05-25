‘It's been the greatest pleasure’ – King and Queen’s delight as they spend second day in Northern Ireland

King and Queen arrive at Enniskillen Castle on final leg of trip

King Charles pictured today at Saint Patrick's Church of Ireland Cathedral in the City of Armagh during a two day visit to Northern Ireland. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

King Charles pictured today at Saint Patrick's Church of Ireland Cathedral in the City of Armagh during a two day visit to Northern Ireland. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

ENNISKILLEN, NORTHERN IRELAND - MAY 25: Britain's Queen Camilla visits Enniskillen Castle on May 25, 2023 in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since their Coronation. (Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images)

ENNISKILLEN, NORTHERN IRELAND - MAY 25: Britain's Queen Camilla plants seeds as she visits Enniskillen Castle on May 25, 2023 in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since their Coronation. (Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images)

ENNISKILLEN, NORTHERN IRELAND - MAY 25: Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla cut a cake as they visit Enniskillen Castle on May 25, 2023 in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since their Coronation. (Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images)

ENNISKILLEN, NORTHERN IRELAND - MAY 25: King Charles III meets schoolchildren as he and Queen Camilla visit Enniskillen Castle on May 25, 2023 in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since their Coronation. (Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images)

ENNISKILLEN, NORTHERN IRELAND - MAY 25: Britain's King Charles shakes hand as he visits Enniskillen Castle on May 25, 2023 in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since their Coronation. (Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images)

ENNISKILLEN, NORTHERN IRELAND - MAY 25: Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla wave after cutting a cake as they visit Enniskillen Castle on May 25, 2023 in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since their Coronation. (Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images)

The King and Queen have arrived at Enniskillen Castle for the final engagement of their two day visit to Northern Ireland.

Schools and community groups were among those to welcome them to the Fermanagh town.

The Royal couple cut a cake at the castle, where Charles also met well-wishers.

Queen Camilla chatted with pupils from Fermanagh primary schools.

It was their second significant engagement of the day.

Earlier, the King thanked Armagh for the warm welcome he and the Queen received.

King Charles visited St Patrick's Cathedral in the city where he met representatives from the main churches.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla toured the historic Armagh Robinson Library.

During the royal visit, a cultural performance took place on a stage at Market Theatre Square.

Among those lining the path to the stage were four figures with large heads, representing legendary and historical characters associated with Armagh: warrior goddess Queen Macha, St Patrick, High King of Ireland Brian Boru and warrior Cu Chulainn.

As the couple joined the Lord Mayor of Armagh Paul Greenfield on stage, Charles addressed the crowd and thanked the community for its hospitality.

"I did just want to say before we leave that it's been the greatest pleasure to join you here today," he said.

"I realise it was 23 years ago since I was last here, and I think opened The Market Place building, which I'm so pleased to see is still going strong and I hope making a huge difference to Armagh.

"But if I may say so it's been particularly special to meet so many of you today, also a large number of school children whose exams, I suspect, we have totally disrupted.

"But I've told them that if they don't pass their exams, it's bound to be my fault," he joked.

"But thank you so much for the warmth of your welcome and indeed for showing us just what an enormously diverse, and a number of cultures and traditions there are here now in this part of Northern Ireland."

King Charles thanks crowds gathered in Armagh on 'special' visit to the town

Earlier, the King was met outside St Patrick's Cathedral in Co Armagh by the Dean of Armagh, the Very Rev Shane Forster.

Charles then entered the cathedral, where he was greeted by choir song before exchanging brief words with various religious leaders.

He took a seat before the altar with Rev Forster to one side and Lord Lieutenant of Co Armagh, the Earl of Caledon seated on the other.

Among the church leaders who gave readings at the service were the Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of all Ireland Rev John McDowell and Catholic Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of all Ireland Rev Eamon Martin.

On the site of St Patrick’s 5th century ‘Great Stone Church’, The King had the opportunity to hear something of the work of the Church in Ireland in relation to peace building, environmental issues, and work with the impoverished and with those from other places in the world now living in the local community in Northern Ireland.

Rev Forster welcomed His Majesty to the ecclesiastical capital and to "this shared sacred space, where for centuries pilgrims have come to learn, pray and experience the loving presence of God.”

The Cathedral Choir, which was founded by a charter of King Charles I in 1634, was honoured to sing the words of ‘St Patrick’s Breastplate’ upon the King’s arrival and the gentle and calming words of the ‘Irish Blessing’ to a setting by Bob Chilcott during the time of prayer.

The Hill of Armagh has been a place of Christian worship since the 5th century AD. It has connections to both St Patrick and to another King as it is the burial place of Brian Boroimhe (Boru), High King of Ireland, who died at the Battle of Clontarf in 1014.

As Prince of Wales, His Majesty was previously the guest of the Cathedral on a visit to Armagh in June 2000 and was hosted by St Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral when he returned to the city in May 2019.

The Cathedral was honoured to welcome Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, when it held the Royal Maundy Service in March 2008.

Archbishop McDowell said: “The King is no stranger to Northern Ireland, nor indeed to the whole island of Ireland, for which I know he has a particular affection and friendship.

"I know too that he comes today with words of encouragement to the Church Leaders as we continue to work towards a reconciled future. Our prayers of blessing for The King and Queen today will continue as together they enter ever more fully into their vocation in the years ahead.”

Dean Forster added: “In this Coronation year it was a great honour to welcome His Majesty The King to the Cathedral and have the opportunity to share something of the story of this ancient holy site and place of pilgrimage with him before all present joined in prayer with The King and for The King.

"It was also a particular joy for the Cathedral Choir to sing for The King as they are the current members of a foundation which is linked to one of His Majesty’s predecessors and namesake, King Charles I. A moment the young choristers will remember for a very long time to come.”

Meanwhile, the Queen visited the Armagh Robinson Library, home to local archaeological items, historical archives and fine art, as well as books.

At the library, Camilla met with children from Drelincourt primary school who told the Queen she looked "beautiful" and told her about their work studying the reproduction Lindisfarne Gospels.

The children Camilla met all speak English as a second language and the Queen spoke with them and their teachers about learning multiple languages at a young age.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive in Northern Ireland

Representatives from Dementia NI who utilise the library space also had the opportunity to meet with the Queen.

She chatted with volunteers, while she viewed books from the library and signed a commemorative photograph of her visit.

Corinne Hamilton is a volunteer from Dementia NI who was seated beside the Queen.

Ms Hamilton said she shared a joke with the Queen as she signed the photograph to mark her visit.

"She did say: 'Don't ask me what the date is.' So I said: 'Well, it's as well you're at the Dementia NI table,'" she said.

Ms Hamilton added: "She (Camilla) laughed about it. You know, she knew fine rightly."

The Queen viewed Jonathan Swift's own, annotated, copy of his book Gulliver's Travels, which is on display at the library.

Carol Conlon, the assistant keeper at Armagh Robinson Library, told Camilla about the history of the book and the tourism it attracts to the area.

Ms Conlon said people were pleased at the Queen's visit given her interest in encouraging reading and literacy programmes.

On Wednesday, the King and Queen were greeted by hundreds of well-wishers after the royal couple touched down in Northern Ireland for their first official visit since the coronation.

Charles and Camilla were warmly welcomed by members of the public who lined the barriers around Hazelbank park as the royals arrived to formally open the Coronation Garden in Newtownabbey slightly earlier than scheduled.

Greeted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Mayor Stephen Ross, Lord Lieutenant David McCorkell, North Belfast Sinn Fein MP John Finuane and schoolchildren from the surrounding area, the King ‘untied’ the bow on the gate to the garden, which features a large metal bandstand named in his and his wife’s honour.