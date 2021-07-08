It’s coming home: Sinn Fein’s Caral Ni Chuilin offers ‘best wishes’ to England for Euro 2020 final

But former Sinn Fein MP hoped to see Denmark progress

England's Harry Kane celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 semi-final match against Denmark at Wembley. Pic: Laurence Griffiths/Pool Photo via AP.

Sinn Fein’s North Belfast MLA Caral Ni Chuilin has wished England well ahead of their clash against Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

However, former Sinn Fein MP Barry McElduff said he begged “to differ” with Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney’s good luck message to Gareth Southgate’s squad before Wednesday’s semi-final, and threw his support behind Denmark.

England reached their first major men’s tournament final since the World Cup in 1966 after coming from behind to beat the Danes.

Mikkel Damsgaard’s magnificent free-kick stunned the Wembley crowd to put Denmark ahead with half an hour gone before Raheem Sterling forced an own-goal from Simon Kjaer just nine minutes later.

England captain Harry Kane scored from a penalty rebound in extra-time as his spot kick was saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

Before Wednesday night’s kick-off, Mr Coveney tweeted a picture of Southgate wishing England good luck, along with emojis of the English and Irish flags.

“Best team in tournament so far, we wish our neighbours well!!” he wrote.

Fermanagh and Omagh councillor Mr McElduff retweeted the message with a Denmark flag, saying: “Beg to differ. Best wishes to Denmark. We wish the Danes well.”

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster on Thursday, former Sport Minister Ni Chuilin said she didn't watch the game as her son was playing a GAA match but added, “they're our nearest neighbours, I wish them well”.

She also said Schmeichel’s goalkeeping heroics have captured the imagination of children in north Belfast’s New Lodge.

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

“I do think Kasper Schmeichel has caught the attention of a lot of the young ones in the New Lodge because they're all trying to adopt some of the goalkeeping moves that I’ve seen them using on the street with two jumpers,” explained the politician.

“Listen, it’s all good, it’s all good, sport’s good.”