It’s game on for NI’s volleyball beach boys

Paddy and team taking love of sport to new level

Although the heatwaves hitting Northern Ireland this summer might trick tourists into thinking we get good weather regularly, it would be fair to say that the region is not known for its outdoor seasonal sports.

However, the U21 NI men’s volleyball squad is determined to “get the word out” about the growing interest in their game, ahead of their participation in this year’s Junior Commonwealth Beach Volleyball Cup in Cardiff.

Paddy Dally (18) and his friends started playing volleyball in their school, Campbell College in Belfast, when Northern Ireland’s national volleyball coach began working there.

“We all got into it from there and then progressed to the national team. Then beach volleyball came about a few summers ago and we started doing a few competitions with it,” the teenager said.

“We have beach training in Portrush some weeks and we also have a beach court in Portadown, which you would not expect, I guess. But we do train in Portadown quite a bit.”

Team NI, whose members hail from Belfast, Co Armagh and the north coast, will head to Cardiff on Friday for a weekend of international competition against England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland.

Our local lads have already had some experience playing ROI for a few years now, as they often travel to Bettystown beach in Co Meath for some challenge events against their southern counterparts.

“We were down a few weeks ago and we won that competition against ROI,” Paddy continued, but there’s a different sort of thrill when it comes to their upcoming cup contest, as it’s his team’s first time entering.

“We were meant to go to the Junior Commonwealth Cup last year, but because of Covid it was postponed.

“I am pretty excited. It almost doesn’t feel real at the moment, because we’ve been waiting for it for so long. Me and my beach partner [17-year-old Jack McMurray] are looking forward to going over and trying to win.”

Campbell College is renowned for its rugby prowess, and Paddy had also played with the oval ball for most of his life, up until Year 12, when his newfound love of beach volleyball took over.

“I just found something that I really liked and I guess I excelled at it. We just want to get the word out [about the Junior Commonwealth Cup] because it is such a big thing and barely anyone knows it’s happening,” he said, laughing.

The event kicks off on Saturday with pool stages, which will then split off into knockout rounds, with the finals taking place on Sunday. Paddy and his teammates are hoping for a top place prize for arriving back to Belfast on Monday afternoon, as are the women’s squad who will also take place in this weekend’s contest.

There are nearly 20 registered volleyball clubs across Northern Ireland, including Ballymoney Blaze and the Craigavon Aztecs.

Queen’s University, Belfast and the civil service have also had volleyball teams and with artificial beach courts in Portadown — complete with sand — Paddy believes it goes to show that the sport can be played anywhere, and isn’t just reserved for exotic holiday locations.