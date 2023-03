‘It’s hard work being a Catholic unionist’: the Northern Ireland voters who defy stereotypes

Amanda Ferguson hears from citizens whose political opinions differ from those traditionally associated with their religious background — and who often feel neglected by the parties they want to represent them

South Belfast UUP candidate Stephen McCarthy meets former Loyalist prisoner Trevor Greer while out canvassing in Belfast. Photo by Peter Morrison

Amanda Ferguson Mon 9 Jan 2023 at 14:30