‘It’s like picking who I’d prefer to kill my parents’: little love for Tory leadership rivals on streets of Belfast

The Conservatives are often accused of lacking interest in Northern Ireland, but on the streets of Belfast yesterday, the opposite was true.

The city is playing host today to the final two candidates battling it out to become prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party.

While the contest between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss has rarely been out of the headlines in recent weeks, the party barely registers with local voters.

Most people we spoke to were ambivalent over which of the candidates they wanted to become prime minister.

“I don’t really care,” said forklift driver Nathan Mulson.

“I don’t think Sunak will win. He’s basically a billionaire and not a man of the people.

“The way he talks about people and the lower class, I don’t think they [the Tories] have an interest in Northern Ireland.”

Similarly, advertising executive Peter Homes (68) had few kind words for either candidate.

“I don’t believe Northern Ireland is on their agenda at all. I would be disappointed if Truss wins, but she’s going to, seemingly, [according to the] polling information,” he said.

Asked why he would be disappointed to see Ms Truss take the job, Mr Holmes replied he believed Mr Sunak was more “intellectually gifted”.

“They’re just paying lip service to Northern Ireland because that’s what Tory politicians do. Their visit is wallpapering,” Mr Holmes said.

“I think the selection of candidates has been embarrassing, both in terms of British politics and the whole process. It’s been a pantomime.

“I don’t think it’s good for reputation of the UK across the world. It’s almost a pity that this is the best we can do.”

A who stopped to speak to the Belfast Telegraph said he preferred Ms Truss to Mr Sunak, who is of Indian heritage, when told of their impending visit to the city.

When asked why, he replied: “Because I’m a bit of a racist.”

Self-confessed Conservative voter Ash Hanson (31), who works as an actuary, bucked the trend and has been following the battle for Number 10 closely.

“I want Rishi to win. He’s a better communicator, in my opinion. I find Liz Truss quite weak in what she said,” he said.

“I haven’t looked at it from a Northern Ireland perspective, but I think Sunak comes across really well.

“At the start of the pandemic, I thought he was brilliant.”

Ash Hanson (31)

Accountant technician Christine Kerr said she was supporting Ms Truss.

She added she had been put off Mr Sunak by the controversy earlier this year concerning his wife’s ‘non-dom’ tax status.

Retired customer service worker Trevor Edgar (63) had plenty to say on the candidates. “I mean, it looks like Liz Truss is going to win anyway, although to be truthful, I think the better choice is Sunak,” he said.

“I just think that he has a better grasp of the financial issues going on at the moment, and I think Truss aims towards more Thatcherite views.

“I think the reality is that one thing that will happen in my lifetime, which I never thought would, is a united Ireland.

“Neither of them will be concerned about that, despite all the promises about keeping the Union.”

Laura Maclennan

Laura Maclennan also did not mince her words about the candidates battling for the keys to Number 10.

Asked whether Mr Sunak or Ms Truss would be a better prime minister for Northern Ireland, she replied: “It’s like picking who I’d prefer to kill my parents.

“I hate him, but Rishi seems like less of a puppet than Truss. She doesn’t seem like she has any beliefs of her own.”

Ciaran Crudden (33)

Ciaran Crudden (33) was less hostile to both candidates, but when asked if he cared they were coming to Belfast, he replied: “Not really, to be honest.”

He added he thought Mr Sunak “did a good job in the pandemic” but stressed: “What’s came out about [him] afterwards has kind of changed my view.

“I don’t know much about Liz Truss, but she doesn’t really seem to know she stands for.”