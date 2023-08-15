It’s not just music in the air as Co Armagh couple get engaged during Kodaline gig

Hallie and Ryan share a kiss after the proposal at the Belfast concert

It was a moment to remember for a couple from Portadown who celebrated a magical engagement at Kodaline’s concert in Belfast last week.

Ryan Abraham (19) popped the question to girlfriend Hallie Graham (19) during the gig at Custom House Square on Friday night

Hallie said the proposal was a shock.

“I really didn’t expect it, I didn’t see it coming at all. It was definitely surprising, but it was so amazing — I will never forget it,” she said.

Watch: Portadown couple get engaged at Kodaline concert in Belfast

However, Ryan had been planning it for a while.

“Most of my family were in on it,” Hallie revealed.

“Our friend knew since January, and my dad and my step-mum have known about it for a while.”

The pair first got together while at school.

They welcomed a baby girl, Harper Rose, in February.

“We met through a friend, someone that was in my class was friends with him, and we got on really well,” she added.

“We have been together for a year-and-a-half, and now we have our wee daughter together.”

Despite all the planning, anxiety kicked in when it was time for Ryan to get down on one knee in front of thousands of concert-goers.

Hallie said: “He was very nervous, I could see him shaking.

“I didn’t know why... and then when he proposed I realised that was why.”

He proposed when the band performed The One, a song that is special to the couple — and very fitting, as Kodaline wrote it for a friend’s wedding.

Hallie explained: “He planned it to happen during that song, we just really like it, that’s the song we would dance in the kitchen to a lot.”

It will be even more special now, as the screams of the crowd alerted Kodaline to the fact Ryan and Hallie had just got engaged.

And the band not only congratulated them from the stage, they dedicated the last verse to the happy couple.

She added: “There was a lot of screaming and shouting, a lot of cameras flashing in our faces.

“Everyone just seemed so excited.

“It gave me a lot of serotonin, seeing everyone screaming and being happy for us, all these strangers that I don’t know.

“It was just so lovely to see everyone so happy for us.”

She was equally delighted with the ring her future husband had chosen.

“Oh, it’s beautiful, it’s my two favourite colours, he knows I love silver and rose gold jewellery, so he put them together,” she said.

Hallie is hoping Ryan will show the same planning skills for the wedding.

She added: “We were looking at venues and stuff but we will probably leave it for a few years.

“He’s definitely more organised than I will ever be.”