I’ve never been shy about calling out Covid offenders, says Health Minister when quizzed about UUP leader Beattie

The anti-Protocol rally in Portadown last Saturday which Doug Beattie attended

Robin Swann has said he has never been found wanting when it comes to calling out those who breach Covid-19 regulations.

The Health Minister and UUP MLA was responding to a question from the Belfast Telegraph about his party leader Doug Beattie's presence at the large-scale anti-Protocol rally in Portadown last Saturday.

Mr Beattie was one of two high profile unionist politicians there, with DUP MP Carla Lockhart also present.

When asked if he thought fines should be handed out, Mr Swann said that it wasn't a decision for him to make.

"That will be a decision for the PSNI and Public Prosecution Service," he told this newspaper.

He added: "I've never been shy of calling out anybody or anything in regards to breaking of the Covid regulations because it has been critical over the last 15 months that everyone follows those regulations and I've never made any distinction of anybody."

Mr Swann rejected a report in this newspaper that he has been silent on the Portadown parade, pointing to comments made on UTV on Monday night.

"The Belfast Telegraph has said I have been silent on the issue - I wasn't - last night I gave an interview on the very subject,” he added.

The Department of Health had been asked to comment twice on the protest in Portadown by this newspaper – on Sunday and Monday – but had declined on both occasions.

When asked if Mr Beattie had put him in an uncomfortable position by attending the protest he replied: "He was there as a local elected representative, he wasn't part of the procession, nor was he part of the protest. I think he has made that clear.

“The PPS and the PSNI will take the appropriate measures in regards to those who did attend.

"There are regulations set down in regards to the numbers of people who can attend an outside event — it's 500 with the appropriate risk assessment. Spectators are separate from those participating.

"I'm unaware and I would doubt very much that the organisers had actually produced a risk assessment for the event that took place on Saturday. But I've never been behind the scene in calling anybody out."

Mr Swann was speaking after 90,000 unlicensed tablets and other medicines with a street value of over £100,000 were seized following a successful, collaborative Organised Crime Task Force operation.

Among the drugs recovered were Diazepam, Pregabalin, Methadone and Modafinil, and there were seven arrests.

Mr Beattie had already defended his attendance, saying that it was his responsibility as the local MLA to watch proceedings and listen to the views of his constituents.

He also said that he adhered to social distancing guidelines throughout the event.

Ms Lockhart said she was there in her capacity as MP for the area “and a concerned citizen who sees the devastating effects of the Protocol”.

She said the rally was Covid compliant and she did not see anyone breaking coronavirus regulations.

According to the current laws, up to 500 people can attend outdoor gatherings, and spectators and event participants are regarded as two separate gatherings.

The organiser of such a large gathering must carry out a risk assessment beforehand and take all reasonable measures to limit the risk of transmission of the coronavirus.

The PSNI has said around 300 people took part in the processions and an additional 500 attended the protest.

However, footage of the event appears to show numerous people gathering together and not adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Some band members were wearing black balaclavas, while others made the futile gesture of cutting holes in their face coverings.