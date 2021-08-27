‘I’ve never experienced anything like it... it was chaotic’: Passengers reveal Belfast International Airport ordeals

It is estimated there were over 1,000 people in one queue at Belfast International Airport on August 27

Passengers waited over an hour at Belfast International Airport security this morning

Passengers described chaotic scenes as more than 1,000 people were stuck in queues at Belfast International Airport.

Images showed large queues of people waiting to get through security on Friday morning.

One said: “I’ve never experienced anything like it. It was chaotic.”

Some expressed concerns that it was the latest example of wider problems at the airport in recent weeks.

Brian McStea is currently in Portugal and contacted the Belfast Telegraph about his experience flying from the airport two weeks ago, when two people in the queue in front of him collapsed.

“There was a family a few spaces ahead of us. An elderly man with them vomited and hit the ground hard,” said the Portadown native.

“We stood that long with masks on, not moving. The lady directly in front of me went to help him, and when she moved, then her husband collapsed, too.

“Eventually after 20 minutes, the airport staff got a screen up for the first guy and he then had to be taken away in an ambulance.”

Mr McStea filed a complaint with Belfast International about the incident, who replied that “check-in staff are employed by Swissport who are the company acting on behalf of easyJet at Belfast International Airport”.

The customer services team directed him to instead file a complaint with easyJet “regarding the shortfall in service”.

The statement continued: “I can appreciate that the length of time waiting, along with witnessing the medical incident, must have been distressing for yourself and fellow passengers, and we apologise. Thankfully the gentleman has let us know he is doing well.”

Mr McStea noted a similarly busy experience when he flew to Cambridge in June, with only one security desk open that day.

He added that increased paperwork that comes with checking Covid-19 passports and locator forms for Northern Ireland passengers flying further than the UK has contributed to time delays.

“The airport needs to allow staff extra time to come in and do that.

“It’s an ongoing problem. There’s not enough staff and they can’t cope with people arriving at the airport.”

Gillian Clarke was supposed to fly into East Midlands Airport on Friday morning, as she is visiting her daughter, who lives in Nottingham.

Her easyJet flight took off at 10.05am, but the Newtownards woman said that due to the length of queues and lack of airport staff at security, she missed her flight.

She then had to pay £110 for a “rescue flight” at 3pm, which will take her to Birmingham; even further away from her destination.

“I was at the airport at 8.50am. I’d already checked in online, I just had hand luggage, so didn’t have to do anything else,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I literally got to the stairs and it was queued the whole way down past the boarding pass scanners.”

Gillian added there was one member of staff checking boarding passes who was “clearly overwhelmed” and one airport handler that was trying to maintain order, but was “physically being pulled by people to get her attention”.

“There were grown men slipping under the security ropes. They were being abusive to staff. Everybody was visibly stressed. I’ve never experienced anything like it. It was chaotic.”

Gillian’s daughter, Hollie, had booked a spa weekend for the pair for Mother’s Day last year, but due to the Covid pandemic, it had been rescheduled for this weekend.

When the Co Down mum eventually got to her boarding gate, the plane was still there, but the EasyJet staff wouldn’t allow her to board.

“There’s clearly not enough staff here to control everything,” she said.

“I wouldn’t wish my experience on anyone.”

This isn’t the first time the airport has faced criticism for long waits and customer service.

Pre-pandemic in 2019, Belfast International was rated the worst airport in the UK in an annual survey by consumer group Which?

An airport spokeswoman then had acknowledged it had faced challenges, but said passenger satisfaction levels were improving since an upgrade to security facilities.

Belfast Telegraph has contacted Belfast International Airport for a response.