I’ve yet to hear from unionists after my car was set alight, says Aontu woman

Sharon Loughran’s car was torched in the early hours of the Twelfth in Newry

An Aontu member who had her car torched in a sectarian hate crime has claimed that unionists have yet to reach out to her.

Sharon Loughran stood in the council election earlier this year in Newry.

Her home in the Damolly Village area was targeted in an arson attack during the early hours of yesterday.

She told the Belfast Telegraph that while local Alliance and SDLP councillors and MLAs have been in contact, she has yet to directly hear from unionist politicians.

“It’s been all go, the phone could’ve gone, but I haven’t heard anything so far,” Ms Loughran said.

“A couple of people from the SDLP and Alliance have reached out, but that’s been it.”

Sinn Fein last night released a statement condemning the incident.

Aontú's Sharon Loughran

“I woke up at 3am to the smell of rubber burning and heard a smash,” she explained.

“I got up and came downstairs, looked out the side window and just saw flames. They were rolling up the side of the house at that stage and I just thought the house is going to go on fire.”

A security camera has captured footage of a man pouring accelerant on top of her car, igniting it and then running away.

The children’s nurse said that while the images are hard to make out, the video is being given to police, with the PSNI confirming they are treating the situation as a sectarian hate crime.

During the local elections, two men were captured on Ms Loughran’s camera, having sprayed sectarian graffiti onto her house. No one has been caught or convicted.

“They had written ‘Aontu IRA out’. It was clearly somebody with a very poor understanding of what Aontu is actually about,” she added.

“The party has only been going for four years, we have absolutely nothing to do with the IRA.

“I’m a paediatric nurse and I’ve lived here since 2005. Nothing like this has ever happened. I don’t understand why now. Why would anyone feel threatened by us? We’re only trying to do good. My biggest issue would be fighting for services in Daisy Hill.”

Ms Loughran was left with no electricity or water for most of yesterday as the flames that engulfed her vehicle also caused damage to her house’s pipes and wiring.

She said she only joined Aontu in the last five months after attending a meeting the party held which called for emergency general surgery services in Daisy Hill Hospital — her own workplace — to be saved.

“The only reason I ever got involved in politics is because I am passionate about trying to hold on to medical services here, and how the NHS is being run in Northern Ireland,” she said.

“I just feel numb. I think when I wake up tomorrow morning, that’s when it’s going to hit me. I’ve had to ring into work and cancel my shift for Thursday.

“I’ve had too much to sort out and I don’t know how I’ll feel in a few days, but I know that, at the minute, I’m not going to let anybody stop me from doing what I’m doing. I don’t think that’s going to change.”

DUP Newry & Armagh MLA William Irwin "unreservedly condemned” this violent attack and urged anyone with information to bring it to the police.

“There is no place for violence in democratic politics,” she added.

The UUP has also been contacted for comment.