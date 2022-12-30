Jack Edgar: Derry mourns ‘one of a kind’ after sudden death

Tributes have been paid to “kind and gentle boy” Jack Edgar from Derry after he died suddenly on Tuesday.

Social media has been inundated with sympathies following the death of the popular young man, with his employer and former schools all remembering him.

A funeral service for the young man from the Carnhill area is set to take place on Friday at St. Brigid’s Church at noon with interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.

An employee of Premiair Refrigeration and Air Conditioning in the city, the company said Jack was “one of a kind”.

"Our hearts are very sore as we mourn the loss of our much loved colleague and friend Jack Edgar,” they said.

"Jack came to us as a young apprentice straight out of school and he quickly stole our hearts.

“Such a kind and gentle boy who never once complained about anything, he just got on with it.

“He was good looking and just had a beautiful energy, he was quite shy and could be easily embarrassed, but that was Jack and he would just laugh it off.

“He had passed his driving test earlier this year and was so proud to be given his own van to go out to work on his own.

"I remember him beaming with pride each time he brought in a jobsheet from a job he'd completed alone.

“He had just recently passed a number of exams in his final year and again he was so proud, as were we.

“He was a brilliant engineer and a highly valued member of our team.

“Everyone loved Jack, he was one of a kind, we do have many fond memories of him and we will keep them in our hearts forever.

“Thank you Jack for being you, many hearts are broken right now and you will never be forgotten. We love you.”

A student at the North West Regional College, the academic institution sent their sympathies to Jack’s family and friends.

Meanwhile, a fundraising campaign to support Jack’s family has raised almost £6,000 thanks to the support of the entire Derry community.

A funeral notice said he was the: “Beloved son of Tony and Sabrina, loving brother of Kayleigh, T.J. and Olivia, darling grandson of Jimmy and Donna Edgar and Siobhan and a dear godson.”

"Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his uncles, aunties, cousins, the wider family circle and his many friends,” it added.