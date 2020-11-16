Jack Kyle owned 'Barefoot' Bob shirt up for auction

Memories: A shirt belonging to the late Jack Kyle is up for auction next month

One of the late Irish rugby legend Jack Kyle's most treasured possessions is going under the hammer at an auction next month.

And the international jersey is expected to fetch upwards of £20,000.

But the shirt wasn't one that Kyle who was regarded as one of rugby's finest fly-halfs ever wore.

It was in fact a jersey that belonged to a famous All-Black hero, full-back Bob Scott who took goal kicks in his bare feet earning himself the nickname 'Barefoot Bob'

Scott who wore the number one on his back swapped shirts with Kyle after a match in the 1950s.

Kyle and Scott played against each other on the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand in 1950 and in a game in Dublin between Ireland and the All-Blacks four years later when Kyle captained his side.

The black and white jersey with a large silver fern over the left breast was exchanged after one of the games and is said to be in immaculate condition.

Scott played 52 matches for the All Blacks including 17 Tests from 1946 to 1954 and he died in 2012 at the age of 91.

Kyle who died in 2014 at the age of 88 was best known for leading Ireland to a grand slam in the Five Nations championship in 1948. In 2002 he was named as his country's best ever player in an IRFU poll.

In an account of the 1950 Lions tour Scott wrote of his admiration for Kyle and said he was the visitors' star player.

He wrote that Kyle was a genius and added: "The people who looked for the obvious were disappointed with him; those who looked at his contribution to the team, to his footballing instinct, were amazed by his abilities."

Scott's jersey will be auctioned in Cardiff on December 5 by the Rogers Jones company who said the shirt had come from Kyle's family.

Auctioneer Ben Rogers Jones said he hoped the jersey would return to New Zealand from where it's expected that a lot of the keenest bidding will come from rugby enthusiasts and collectors.

He added: "The market for jerseys of such pedigree is exceptionally buoyant and as Bob Scott is one of the most important post-war All Blacks, we are expecting good interest from collectors all around the world."