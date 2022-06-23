Jack Oliver: Body of NI rider that died in Kells Road Races escorted home with motorbike convoy

The late Jack Oliver’s motorcade on the A1, Banbridge heading towards Belfast

PACEMAKER BELFAST 23/06/2022 The remains of of Jack Oliver returning home on Thursday via Motor Cycle escort pictured as they approached Newry.

Pacemaker International Press 23/06/2022 The late Jack Oliver’s motorcade on the A1, Banbridge heading North towards Belfast on return Journey to Limavady. Jack Oliver lost his life whilst competing at Kells road races on Sunday.

Bikers escort the coffin of Jack Oliver on the A1 on Thursday, June 23, 2022, as his remains make their way from Co Meath to Limavady, the 22-year-old died Sunday in a crash at the Kells Road Races at the Crossakiel course. (Picture by Peter Morrison/PressEye)

22-year-old Jack Oliver was killed in an accident on Sunday at Co Meath's Kells Road Races

The Hearse carrying the coffin of Jack Oliver is escorted by bikers on the A1 on Thursday, June 23, 2022, as his remains make their way from Co Meath to Limavady, the 22-year-old died Sunday in a crash at the Kells Road Races at the Crossakiel course. (Picture by Peter Morrison/PressEye)

The hearse carrying the remains of Northern Irish rider Jack Oliver, along with a motorcycle escort, leaving Navan, Co. Meath for his return home to Limavady in Northern Ireland. (PA)

The Hearse carrying the coffin of Jack Oliver is escorted by bikers on the A1 on Thursday, June 23, 2022, as his remains make their way from Co Meath to Limavady, the 22-year-old died Sunday in a crash at the Kells Road Races at the Crossakiel course. (Picture by Peter Morrison/PressEye)

The remains of Northern Irish rider Jack Oliver have been escorted home by dozens of motorbikes following his death at the weekend.

The 22-year-old died at the Kells Road Races in Co Meath, after he came off his Kawasaki motorbike in the Supersport race at the Crossakiel circuit.

On Thursday afternoon, dozens of motorbikes escorted Mr Oliver's hearse, which bore a red flower arrangement that spelled out "Wee Jacko", from Navan, Co Meath to his home in Limavady.

The bike escort met at Dillonsland at 1.30pm, and escort the hearse to Dundalk where more bikers and friends of Mr Oliver joined the procession.

It then travelled to Newry, Belfast and Dungiven, and was on its way to Mr Oliver's home in Limavady last night.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 23/06/2022 The remains of of Jack Oliver returning home on Thursday via Motor Cycle escort pictured as they approached Newry.

Jack’s family posted an emotional video to Facebook in which they asked mourners to “give them some space” to be alone with their loved one before arriving to their house.

"We are going today to bring him home on his last wee journey,” Mr Oliver’s father Tommy says in the clip.

"We’re all broken-hearted. Please just give us a wee bit of space tonight and everybody is more than welcome tomorrow and Saturday to say their wee farewells.

"You all know what sort of wee guy he was. He loved what he was doing. He was on top of the world.”

He also thanked everyone for “all their wee kind messages about Jack”.

22-year-old Jack Oliver was killed in an accident on Sunday at Co Meath's Kells Road Races

“There’s a group of bikers joining [the escort] at the bottom of Glenshane and at the chapel at Dungiven,” Jack’s brother Robbie added.

The tragic news of his death was confirmed on Sunday, with his brother saying he died “doing what he loved”.

North West 200 race chief Mervyn Whyte, who hails from Limavady, said Jack was “an up and coming star”.

Jack had earlier finished as the runner-up in the Junior Support race and 10th in the Senior Support event at last week’s Kells Road Races.

The event at the Crossakiel circuit was the first national road race meeting in the Republic of Ireland since 2019, with large crowds anticipated.

All the high-profile riders were expected to be home from the Isle of Man TT.

Jack had qualified second in the Junior Support and Lightweight 250/400 categories on Saturday and third in the Super Twins.

In another post on social media, Jack’s father Tommy said: “I’m totally broken. I can’t cope with this. Always in my heart forever son, love you forever.”

Mr Oliver's funeral will be held at 2pm on Sunday in Carrick Parish Church, followed by a burial in Enagh Cemetery at 3pm.