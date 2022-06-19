Jack Oliver: Northern Irish rider dies in Kells Road Races crash as ‘totally broken’ father leads tributes

The devastated family of talented young Limavady road racer Jack Oliver have said he has “gained his angel wings” after he died in an accident at the Kells Road Races in Co Meath.

The 22-year-old came off his Kawasaki motorbike in the Supersport race at the Crossakiel circuit, resulting in a red flag stoppage.

His family confirmed the tragic news on social media, with his brother Robbie saying he died “doing what he loved”.

Robbie wrote on Facebook: “As some may have heard our wee rocket has (gained) his angel wings at Kells road races doing what he loved best. (I) am sure that big grin was on full display!

“I honestly have no words Can I ask that you all can give my mother and father some space at this time and no phone calls please.

“Everyone dies, not everyone lives. Ride high my brother I’ll always love you.”

He finished by sharing his brother’s racing number 232 and saying he will “always be number one”.

In another post on social media, Jack’s father Tommy said: “I’m totally broken. I can’t cope with this. Always in my heart forever son, love you forever.”

North West 200 race chief Mervyn Whyte, who hails from Limavady, said Jack was “an up and coming star”.

“It’s very sad news about Jack Oliver, and up and coming star from my hometown,” said Whyte.

The Motorcycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) passed on their condolences to Jack’s partner Lucy Curran and his entire family circle and friends.

Lucy paid tribute saying: “Home is whenever I’m with you. I love you more than you will ever know. My angel in the sky.”

One road racing fan said: “Such sad news. He’s gone to race in the clouds with the other greats we have lost. Deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

MFL Plant Machinery, a company that sponsored Jack, said they were “heartbroken" upon learning the news and could not believe it.

“Honoured to have sponsored such special talent, this cub was going places. So much talent, so much life left to live, and miles to cover always flat out,” the Maghera based company said.

“Rest easy Jack Oliver, keep rubbing the elbow up there kid. Thoughts and Prayers with Jack’s family, friends and girlfriend.”

Jack had earlier finished as the runner-up in the Junior Support race and 10th in the Senior Support event.

The event at the Crossakiel circuit was the first national road race meeting in the Republic of Ireland since 2019, with large crowds anticipated.

All the high-profile riders were expected to be home from the Isle of Man TT.

Jack Oliver qualified second in the Junior Support and Lightweight 250/400 categories on Saturday and third in the Super Twins.

In a statement, Garda said emergency services attended the scene of a single vehicle collision at a closed racing circuit in Crossakiel, Co. Meath, this afternoon.

“The collision occurred at approximately 1.30pm and involved a motorcyclist,” the force said.

“The motorcyclist, a man aged in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to Navan Hospital.”

This latest blow for road racing comes after experienced road racer Davy Morgan was killed in a crash at the Isle of Man TT.

The 52-year-old from Saintfield came off in the first Supersport race on the third and final lap on the Mountain section of the course.

Yesterday, his body arrived home to Northern Ireland and he was escorted to his hometown in Co Down by a large turnout of bikers.

The former North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix winner’s funeral will be held tomorrow at Saintfield Presbyterian Church. A time has yet to be confirmed.

Five competitors in total were killed at the TT, the highest number of fatalities since 1989.

These included father and son Sidecar team Roger and Bradley Stockton from Cheshire, French Sidecar driver César Chanal and Welshman Mark Purslow.

An investigation into each of the accidents has been launched by ACU Events Ltd, organisers of the TT Races.

TT Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson said: “After every incident we work tirelessly to understand the circumstances, establish key learning and implement changes as soon as possible. Any fatality during an event is a tragedy.

“As an organisation we promise to take any actions that can help improve safety and undertake this at the earliest opportunity.”