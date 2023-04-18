Jacket worn by Liam Neeson in Dublin play in 1981 to go up for auction

Michael Collins may have been killed by a bullet from the British ship. Photo: Independent News And Media/Getty Images — © Getty Images

Liam Neeson as Michael Collins in Neil Jordan's film of the same name

A jacket that Liam Neeson wore in a play at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre in 1981 will be going up for auction in May.

Ian Whyte, chairperson of Whyte’s Auction House in Dublin, revealed the jacket would be going on sale with Neeson’s blessing in an RTÉ interview on Sunday.

“We’ve a jacket that Liam Neeson wore in a play in the Olympia Theatre back in 1981,” he said.

The play was called The Hostage, and the jacket was donated by costumer Bourke’s, which used to supply costumes to plays and films during that period.

“Liam Neeson himself confirmed it was his, and not only that but he signed the program for the play and a poster.

“It’s been donated to the Hospice Foundation so that’s going up for sale in May,” added Mr Whyte.

The jacket will be sold with a tag that has Liam Neeson’s name and the name of the play.

At the auction in May, a bible that Michael Collins had on him when he was killed will also be sold.

Whyte’s found itself in hot water in 2021, after an RUC poster seeking information about the August 1998 Omagh bomb sold for seven times its estimate in a controversial auction.

The auction of the poster had been described by a victims’ campaigner as in “bad taste” but was defended by the auction house.

In the online auction of historical artefacts, which finished on Sunday, the poster was bought for €750 (£646) by an unknown bidder.

The lot was described by Whytes as “issued by the Royal Ulster Constabulary, with colour images of the car that contained the explosives, seeking information about the perpetrators of the atrocity”.

In 2019, Whyte’s sold a Bulgarian-made RPG-7 anti-tank weapon of a type used by the Provisional IRA.