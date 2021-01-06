Jackie McDonald says UDA's threat to Arlene Foster is disgraceful

An alleged UDA leader has said threats against politicians “shouldn’t happen” after the First Minister received a warning from loyalists.

Jackie McDonald was speaking after the First Minister Arlene Foster was informed by the PSNI of a threat against her from the breakaway South East Antrim UDA.

She said the threat by loyalist paramilitaries was issued against her because of her support for the family of Glenn Quinn.

The terminally ill 47-year-old was murdered one year ago at his home in Carrickfergus.

Mr McDonald said last night: "It's a disgrace when a politician gets threatened. It shouldn't happen. That's all I want to say."

The DUP leader said she won't be deterred in her work supporting innocent victims right across Northern Ireland.

Mrs Foster said her thoughts and support remained with members of the Quinn family, who have so bravely stood up to continued intimidation.

"Really, it's long past the time for these people to have left the stage," she added. "I'm disgusted by it of course. The family of Glenn Quinn have had this threat visited upon them now since last year, since he was brutally murdered. They have suffered a campaign of intimidation and harassment.

"Obviously because I said during his anniversary that people should come forward with information to the police about his murder, they have now decided to threaten me as well.

"This threat is simply reflection of what an innocent family have faced for so long now."

A PSNI spokesman said: "We do not discuss the security of individuals and no inference should be drawn from this.

"However, if we receive information that a person's life may be at risk we will inform them accordingly. We never ignore anything which may put an individual at risk."

Mrs Foster's fellow political leaders at Stormont have rallied to her defence.

Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken branded the threat abhorrent, adding: "Yet again the so-called 'defenders' of Ulster threaten the democratic process. We must all stand together to see that justice is delivered for the Quinn family."

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill described the threat as "a despicable attack on democracy".

The Sinn Fein leader added: "The UDA are a reckless criminal gang that have absolutely no place in our society."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood also expressed his support, saying the threats are reprehensible.

"No one should have to live under the threat of violence, regardless of who you are," he said.

Justice Minister and Alliance leader Naomi Long tweeted: "Absolutely disgraceful threat against @DUPleader by thugs and bully boys with nothing to offer anyone but misery.

"Both Arlene and the Quinn family have my support in standing against these thugs."

Mr Quinn was found dead at his home in Ashleigh Park on January 4 last. It is believed that he was attacked by a gang of men as he returned home the previous evening.

Individuals with links to the South East Antrim UDA are understood to have carried out the vicious assault.