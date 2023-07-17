Jackie McKeown: A trailblazing journalist who was fearless and tenacious

Jackie McKeown went to great lengths to get stories - including taking a job as a maid in a brothel and travelling to Egypt with a mother aiming to get back her three children after her ex-husband abducted them from England to Cairo.

The Northern Irish journalist died suddenly on July 7 at her home in Newry aged 56. Her colleagues described her reporting work as “fearless and tenacious”, and saying she was “wonderful” with people.

The mother of one was born in Banbridge, Co Down, in 1967 but her family fled the violence in Northern Ireland and moved to England in 1972, putting down roots in Croydon in south London.

Jackie studied journalism in her early 20s in London in the mid 80s, starting her career as an NCTJ trainee in titles at the Croydon Advertiser, including the Caterham News, where a former reporter colleague told of her passion to “expose truth”.

Jackie later put in shifts in newspapers including the London Evening Standard and the Sunday Mirror.

Her sister Tara told how for one story the newsdesk dispatched Jackie to go undercover in a brothel as a maid and sniff out details of the business.

In another story, for the Sunday Mirror, she travelled to Egypt with an English mother aiming to get back her three children after her ex-husband abducted them from England to Cairo in a saga famous in the late 80s to the mid 90s.

After several years of London reporting, Jackie moved to Northern Ireland in the early 90s. In her early days, she moved to Banbridge, but commuted to Newry to work in the Newry Democrat, before later settling in Newry.

One former colleague in the Newry Democrat said Jackie deployed her London reporting experience in the paper, describing her as a “trailblazer” from day one.

“We thought we were great doing our little features. She just came along and she blew us into smithereens,” said Mary Kennedy. “She was a genius, a trailblazer.”

Jackie also reported for media including the Sunday Life, The Examiner in Crossmaglen and with the Lisburn newspaper The Ulster Star - for which she was named as IPR Provincial Journalist of the Year.

In 1995 she began work with the UTV Kelly show as a TV researcher.

In later years, Jackie reported on the 1998 Omagh bombing, and held posts including news editor with the News Letter in Belfast and later as the Editor of the Newry Democrat from 2007 for two years.

She shifted into subediting and worked for titles including the Irish Independent, Irish Daily Mail, Irish Mirror and, more recently, the Irish Daily Star.

Jackie is survived by her daughter Ciara, her mother Rosa van Wijk (her late father was Alan McKeown) and her sister Tara McKeown.