Jail term for gun and drugs charge Belfast man welcomed by task force

The PSNI's Paramilitary Crime Task Force has welcomed the sentence handed down to a west Belfast man convicted of firearms and drugs offences.

John Neale (52), of Clonfaddan Street in Divis, was handed five years at Belfast Crown Court on Friday for having a gun in suspicious circumstances. He was given three concurrent years for possessing cocaine worth up to £40,000 with intent to supply.

Neale had 99 previous convictions, including for hijacking and robbery.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Cummings said: "We are pleased that this individual has been successfully prosecuted and now faces time behind bars. We are also thankful that we were able to find a dangerous firearm and illegal drugs and remove them from our streets."

Police found a Browning 9mm self-loading handgun in Neale's bedroom, and 744gs of cocaine in a coat after they arrested him on a separate matter.