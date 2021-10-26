Jake Bailey-Sloan murder: Parents speak of heartbreak following Co Armagh man’s death

The family of Jake Bailey-Sloan, the 23-year-old Armagh man who died after being assaulted, have spoken of their heartbreak following his death.

Mr Bailey-Sloan passed away in hospital from his injuries after it is believed he was attacked outside licensed premises in Portadown town centre on Sunday October 17.

A murder investigation into the man’s death has since been launched by the PSNI.

Speaking to UTV news, his parents said it feels like their heart has “been ripped out”, as they urged people who may have witnessed the attack to come forward to the police with information.

Mother Lee Ann Dreyer explained the devastating prognosis the family were given when her son was taken into hospital with the injuries that would eventually prove fatal.

“They told us Jake was the sickest person in hospital and he had an unrecoverable brain injury, that he wasn’t going to come back from and if he did it wouldn’t be the person we knew,” she said.

“The day before we had been out for my birthday and we had so much fun and so many giggles and then to see him like that and for all the family to see him, it didn’t feel real.

“I actually had written a letter for Jake, should anything ever happen to me. Just some words that he would have some comfort.

“I never expected to be the other way around, to have to read that out to him.”

Father Ross Sloan said it feels like life is “not going to be the same again” following his son’s passing.

A celebration of Mr Bailey-Sloan's life is to be held at The Mill in the Co Armagh town this coming Sunday.

The indoor combat centre was set up in 2017 by the entrepreneurial man when he was still a teenager.

Speaking in the centre as part of the interview, mother Lee Ann said The Mill was “his legacy” even if they “can’t hug him physically again”, while father Ross said the business “left such an imprint” in the area.

“He gave a place for young people to go whenever there is very limited places to be honest around this area,” added Ross.

“But he also created jobs and he took great pride in that. He is not just our Jake, he is everyone’s.”

In a message to anyone who may have witnessed the attack that ultimately resulted in the 23-year-old's death, his family urged people to give them “closure” and to “put the pieces together for the police”.

“Jake did so much for this community, I think it time for the community to maybe do something for Jake,” added father Ross.

In a touching tribute to Mr Bailey-Sloan, a social media post by The Mill described the popular figure as “a man of substance, a man with such integrity and the kindest of hearts”.

“He cared about family, and he cared about community and bringing people together,” they added.

“Jake loved helping people and creating opportunities for others to thrive.

“He lifted people up and wanted them to reach their full potential – even if they doubted themselves. Jake loved… and he loved with his whole heart.”