James Brokenshire’s widow speaks of love for NI in call for UK-wide lung cancer screening

Cathy Brokenshire, the widow of former Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire, has spoken of her desire to visit Northern Ireland where she had happy memories with her husband after calling for screening of lung cancer to be stepped up.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme, Mrs Brokenshire said she wants UK-wide screening for the disease, to which her husband lost his life in October last year, to improve survival rates.

She said her husband, who had never smoked, was first diagnosed with the disease after coughing up a small amount of blood in December 2017.

“James was not only a non-smoker, but he was a never-smoker, which is a category again,” she said.

“He literally just coughed up a piece of blood which was the first symptom he had. He made contact with the GP that day.”

A few weeks later, on his 50th birthday, he resigned as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland due to his condition.

He underwent surgery to remove the upper lobe of his right lung, after which appeared to be making a full recovery.

The pandemic meant that some of his regular scans were delayed for several months, and after he again coughed up blood in December 2020, it was confirmed the cancer had returned and the rest of his right lung was removed.

Last summer, he learned the disease had spread to other parts of his body.

Doctors tried various lines of treatment, including immunotherapy, but an infection developed in his remaining lung and his condition deteriorated as he struggled to get enough oxygen.

She said: “The minute he was diagnosed, he was adamant that he was going to help fight the cause of lung cancer and unfortunately he has lost that battle, but I’m still around to carry on where he left off.

“Prior to the pandemic, there were piloted schemes for trials for screening or lung cancer with the view to bringing it on nationally.

“The pilots are coming back in April but I’m still pushing for national screening which is something that James was adamant that he wanted to try and help implement.”

There have been pilot schemes in Northern Ireland which only screen smokers for lung cancer, but Mrs Brokenshire noted that the disease can affect everyone and the scope should be widened for all members of the public.

The Conservative MP used a Parliament debate in April 2018 to raise awareness around the issue of lung cancer, and his wife has said she now wants to “pick up the mantle”.

“I miss him every day but unfortunately I just have to get on with things,” she commented.

She also reiterated her love for Northern Ireland and said her family tried to visit as much as they could when Mr Brokenshire served as NI Secretary.

“As a family, we used to love coming over to Northern Ireland and he used to come over two or three times a week. We used to try and come over once a month.

“It felt like a second home to us. We fell in love with the place and the people.

“I haven’t been back since he passed away but I welcome the choice to come back at any time.

She added: “When James passed away, he was working all that week, talking to journalists and doing constituency work. He just woke up Sunday morning and said ‘things don't feel right’.

“He phoned for an ambulance. Unfortunately he never came home. Four days later he passed away. We are coping as a family and I take comfort from the fact that he was still James until the end. He was still laughing and joking.”

A tribute page set up by the politician’s family for people to share memories and photographs, and donate to the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation in his memory, has raised more than £65,500.

To find out more about the fundraiser, visit jamesbrokenshire.muchloved.com.